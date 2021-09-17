China asks to join Trump’s abandoned Pacific trade pact





BEIJING (AP) China has asked to join an Asia-Pacific free trade group of 11 countries in a bid to increase its influence on international politics.

Trade Minister Wang Wentao has nominated New Zealand Trade Minister to represent the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Trade Ministry said Thursday.

The CPTPP was originally the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a group promoted by then-President Barack Obama as part of Washington’s increased focus on relations with Asia. China was not included in the original group and Obama’s successor Donald Trump stepped down in 2017.

President Joe Biden did not join the group.

An official Chinese newspaper, Global Times, said the demand solidifies Beijing’s leadership in world trade and leaves the United States increasingly isolated.

The CPTPP, which entered into force in 2018, includes agreements on market access, labor movement and government procurement.

The other members include Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Great Britain is negotiating membership. If China joins, that would quadruple the total population within the group to some 2 billion people.

The Chinese government has vowed to increase imports of goods, but faces complaints that it is breaking promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 to open up finance and other industries Services.

China is also a member of various other trade agreements, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which includes many countries in Asia that are not part of the CPTPP.

