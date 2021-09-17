Amazon and Microsoft target $ 24 billion in India’s Farm-Data Trove

With the project, PM Modi seeks to initiate reforms to remake the agricultural sector.

Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among tech giants poised to harness data from Indian farmers as part of an ambitious government-led productivity program to transform an outdated agricultural industry.

The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which seeks to ensure food security in the second most populous country in the world, signed preliminary agreements with the three American titans and a large number of local companies from April to share the agricultural statistics it has collected since coming to power. in 2014. PM Modi is betting that the private sector can help farmers increase their yields with applications and tools built from information such as agricultural production, soil quality and land ownership.

Jio Platforms Ltd., the company controlled by Reliance Industries Ltd. billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and tobacco giant ITC Ltd. are among the local powers that have signed up to the program, the government said this week.

With this project, Prime Minister Modi seeks to usher in long-awaited reforms to restructure an agricultural sector that employs nearly half of the country’s 1.3 billion people and contributes around a fifth of the country’s third-largest economy. Asia. The government is counting on the success of the project to increase rural incomes, reduce imports, reduce some of the world’s worst food waste through better infrastructure, and ultimately compete with exporters such as Brazil, the United States and the United States. ‘European Union.

For global companies, this is a blow to India’s agro-tech industry, which Ernst & Young believes could potentially reach around $ 24 billion in revenue by 2025, current penetration isn’t being only 1%. It is also an opportunity to deploy networks, artificial intelligence and machine learning in a developing country, while for e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Reliance, ensuring a constant flow of agricultural products could. help break into a grocery market that accounts for more than half of the $ 1 trillion in annual retail spending by Indians.

“This is a high impact industry and private actors feel the opportunity and want to be a big part of it,” said Ankur Pahwa, partner of the consultancy firm EY India. “India has a very high amount of food waste due to lack of technology and infrastructure. So there is a huge benefit to the program.”

The idea is simple: bring all the information such as crop model, soil health, insurance, credit, and weather models into one database, then analyze it using AI and data analysis. Next, the objective is to develop personalized services for a sector full of challenges such as peaks in yield, water stress, soil degradation and the lack of infrastructure including temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks.

Under the deal, big tech companies are helping the government develop proof-of-concepts to deliver technology solutions for farm-to-fork services, which farmers can access at their doorstep. If this is beneficial, the companies could sell the final product to the government and also directly to the producers and the solutions would be extended to the national level.

So far, the government has provided publicly available data for more than 50 million farmers out of the 120 million land producers identified. Some of the local companies that have signed up include Star Agribazaar Technology, ESRI India Technologies, the Patanjali Organic Research Institute of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Ninjacart.

A wetter September to reduce the rainfall deficit in India and ease inflation A fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Guna, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Tech giants are lining up to harness agricultural data as part of an ambitious government-led productivity program to transform an outdated farming industry. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee / Bloomberg

But success is far from guaranteed. The plan to attract big business is already under fire from critics, who say the move is another attempt by the government to give the private sector greater influence, a development that could hurt vulnerable small farmers.

The program could even fuel protracted protests that Prime Minister Modi’s government has struggled to fight for more than nine months after controversial new farm laws angered some farmers. With crucial state elections slated for 2022, it could become more difficult to sell the technology plan to help farming to a farming community already wary of the government’s intentions.

“With this data, they will know where the produce was not good, and buy cheap from farmers there and sell it outrageously elsewhere,” said Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra, a farmer in the northern state. Punjab, which protests since November against the new agricultural laws. “More than farmers, it is consumers who will suffer.

Adoption of the technology is still in its infancy in India, said Apeksha Kaushik, senior analyst at Gartner. “The limited availability of technological infrastructure and recurring natural phenomena such as floods and droughts have also played against the deployment of digital solutions,” she said.

Concern over data privacy could be another challenge. Abhimanyu Kohar, a 27-year-old farmer leader who supports protesting farmers, said it was a “serious problem”. “We all know the government’s record on data security,” he said.

Despite the obstacles, a few one-year pro bono pilot programs are already underway.

Microsoft has selected 100 villages to deploy AI and machine learning and build a platform. Amazon, which has already started offering real-time advice and information to farmers through a mobile app, offers cloud services to solution providers. Representatives from the Indian offices of Microsoft and Amazon did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Star Agribazaar, which co-founder Amit Mundawala calls the project a “game changer,” will collect data on farmland profiling, crop estimation, land degradation and weather conditions. ESRI India uses a geographic information system to generate data and build applications, according to managing director Agendra Kumar.

“Once you have the data, you can correlate with the reality on the ground and improve your projections, make informed decisions and see which regions need political intervention,” said PK Joshi, former director for South Asia at the Washington-based International Food Policy Research Institute. .

A similar data-driven system implemented in the southern state of Karnataka last year has helped increase the efficiency of government benefit delivery, said Rajeev Chawla, the state’s additional chief secretary. Some bank loans have even been given to farmers using centralized data, and all government programs, insurance and loan verification and minimum support price are channeled through the mechanism, plugging leaks and eliminating fraud, did he declare.

Besides the tech giants, there are many small businesses and startups that are likely to join the program. When completed, the project will form the core of a national digital agriculture ecosystem to help farmers achieve greater profitability with access to the right information at the right time, and to facilitate better planning and policy execution, according to the government’s consultation paper on digital agriculture.

“How will this exercise translate into action or lead to increased production and farm income remains to be seen,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings Ltd.