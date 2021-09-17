RSF and coalition of 44 NGOs call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to release Covid-19 journalist on hunger strike





In a joint letter published on September 17, 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of 44 human rights NGOs urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to exonerate and release Zhang Zhan, 38-year-old journalist who covered the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan (central China). On December 28, 2020, after a trial of only three hours, the Shanghai Pudong New Area Court sentenced her to four years in prison for instigating quarrels and causing unrest. To demonstrate her innocence, Zhang has been on a hunger strike since May 2020, for which she was force-fed through a nasal tube, and risks dying if not immediately released. Zhang Zhan did not commit any crime but courageously risked his life to educate the public about the health crisis. She should never have been arrested, let alone given a heavy prison sentence, said RSF East Asia bureau chief Cdric Alviani, who urges President Xi Jinping to ensure that Zhang Zhan be released before it is too late. According to her family, Zhang lost a lot of weight and was hospitalized for 11 days in early August, but has since been returned to prison despite her deteriorating health. Zhang Zhan was also reportedly abused and his family was systematically denied visits. Along with Zhang Zhan, at least 10 other press freedom defenders detained in China may soon suffer a fatal fate, including an investigative journalist and winner of the RSF World Press Freedom Prize Huang Qi, Swedish publisher Gui minhai and Uyghur journalist Ilham Tohti, recipient of the Vclav Havel Prize and the Sakharov Prize. Kunchok Jinpa, one of the main sources of information about Tibet for journalists, died in February 2021 as a result of ill-treatment in detention. Nobel Peace Prize and RSF Press Freedom Prize Liu Xiaobo and dissident blogger Yang tongyan both died in 2017 of cancer that was not treated in detention. China, ranked 177th out of 180 in the RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index, is the world’s biggest kidnapper of journalists with at least 122 detainees. Signatories: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Article 19 Amnesty International Taiwan Journalists Association Association of the New School for Democracy Center for Human Rights and Development, Mongolia Chinese Aid Association China Change Concern for Chinese political prisoners Chinese Foundation for Democracy Education Chinese Human Rights Defenders (CHRD) Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Consumers Foundation, Mongolia CSW, United Kingdom FIDH, within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders Liberty house Frontline defenders Globe International Center, Mongolia Citizen Government Partnership, Mongolia, Humanitarian China Human Rights in China (HRIC) Human rights now Human rights foundation IFEX Censorship index International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) Foundation for Judicial Reform LGBT Center, Mongolia Mongolian Men’s Union Mongolian Federation to Support Women’s Employment PEN International Protect defenders Steps Without Borders, Mongolia Taiwan Forever Association Taiwan Foundation for Media Monitoring Taiwan Media Workers Union AVAM Union of Women of Tuva, Mongolia The Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) The Taiwanese Foreign Correspondents’ Club The practice of rights Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP) NGO Women for Change, Mongolia Women’s rights in China World Organization Against Torture (OMCT), within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders Read the letter in its entirety:

