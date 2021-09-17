Central Bank of Turkey Expands Research and Prepares to Test Digital Book on New Platform – Bitcoin News





Turkey’s central bank has set up a new platform with tech players to further develop a digital version of the national fiat currency. The new collaboration will allow Turkey to focus on expanding research and testing of future digital reading. Turkey sets up Digital Lira collaboration platform The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has entered into agreements with two defense and technology companies, Aselsan and Havelsan, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey and the Computer and Information Security Research Center to cooperate on the digital reading project, state agency Anadolu and the Daily Sabah reported. . In accordance with the signed memoranda of understanding, the partners are launching a “digital Turkish lira collaboration platform” to facilitate research, development and testing of the new currency, the bank said in a statement. Efforts will focus on examining the potential benefits of introducing a digital book to complement Turkey’s existing payment infrastructure, but a final decision on its issuance has yet to be made. Turkey has announced plans to explore the issue of minting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) at the end of 2019, when the project found its place in Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s annual presidential program. The document specifically noted that the coin would be created as a ‘blockchain-based digital currency’ and that testing was to begin as early as 2020. The first results of the pilot study will be published next year The country’s monetary authority explained that the process, which began with the completion of the proof of concept phase, is now moving to the next step which will involve new participants. During the initial phase of the new study, CBRT plans to develop a prototype “digital Turkish Lira network” and conduct limited closed-loop testing with the help of tech players. The bank clarified: Based on the results of these tests, the CBRT will unveil the advanced phases of the pilot study which will reflect wider participation. The Central Bank of Turkey added that it plans to conduct experiments aimed at diversifying the coverage of the digital book project in areas such as the implementation of blockchain technology, the development of payment systems based on distributed ledgers. and integration with instant payment systems. The results of the first phase of the current pilot project will be announced in 2022, the regulator said. Once participants in the digital Turkish lira collaboration platform complete their assessment of various technological and architectural alternatives, authorities will decide whether the existing technologies are able to “meet the economic, legal and financial demands of the Turkish lira. digital, ”said CBRT. Do you expect Turkey to end up issuing a digital version of its sovereign currency? Tell us in the comments section below. Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, nor a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or business. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or allegedly caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, good or service mentioned in this article.

