House Republican who voted to impeach Trump will not stand for re-election





One of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill announced Thursday night he would not be running for re-election. Ohio next year.

U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a former NFL player with a once bright political future, cited his two young children for his decision and noted the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country. He is the first Latino to represent Ohio in Congress.

While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many toxic dynamics within our own party, is an important factor in my decisions, said Gonzalez. in his statement.

Gonzalez, 36, is said to have faced Max Miller in the 2022 primary. Trump has backed Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, in his attempt to punish those who voted for his impeachment or blocked his efforts to overturn the election results. Trump rallied around Miller this summer.

In a statement, Miller’s campaign called Gonzalez’s announcement on Thursday good news for voters in our district, said Gonzalez had dishonored the office by betraying his constituents with his impeachment vote.

Gonzalez represents the 16th Congressional District of Northeastern Ohio, in the northeastern part of the state.

The Ohio Republican Party censored Gonzalez in May for voting in February to impeach Trump. Gonzalez has maintained his impeachment vote amid the fierce setback from his party’s conservative wing.

It’s still unclear if any of the other House Republicans who joined Gonzalez in voting for impeachment will follow in his footsteps.

In an interview with The New York Times announcing his decision, Gonzalez called Trump a cancer for the country that poses a threat to democracy and said January 6 was a difficult time for him.

While he said there seemed to have been a point where the party might break with the former president, he was appalled at his decision to kiss Trump instead.

This is the direction that was going to take for the next two years and potentially four, and it will make Trump the center of fundraising and political awareness efforts, Gonzalez told the newspaper. It’s not something I’m going to be a part of.

He said he plans to spend his time working now to prevent Trump from being elected to the White House again.

Most of my political energy will be devoted to this specific goal, he said.

Trump’s aides did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

