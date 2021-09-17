China sets up platform to monitor game company violations





BEIJING Chinese regulators have set up a platform that allows the public to report game companies they believe are violating restrictions on online play hours for children. The National Press and Publications Administration of China set up the platform. It allows Chinese ID card holders to report violations and provide evidence, effectively giving the public the power to control game companies such as Tencent and NetEase. This follows China’s decision to impose time limits of just three hours per week on minors to tackle internet gaming addiction among children. Gaming companies are expected to enforce the one hour limit of online gaming on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. An earlier limit allowed 90 minutes on most days. Other online platforms exist in China for consumer complaints or reporting illegal and harmful online activity. But rarely does such a site focus on specific restrictions within an industry. A d Parents again welcomed the new limits. Previously, they had also praised restrictions prohibiting children from playing at night and limiting play time to 90 minutes on weekdays. Regulators say gaming companies are responsible for enforcing these restrictions through real-name registration systems, which would allow them to limit play time for minors and the amount of money they can. spend in these games. Regulators summoned game companies earlier this month and urged them to protect children’s mental and physical health. Companies have been ordered to clean up their game content and make sure it is free from flawed values ​​such as violence. Chinese authorities are seeking to curb influences deemed unhealthy for young people, including online gaming and irrational celebrity fan culture. The campaign is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s efforts for national rejuvenation for a healthier and more powerful nation. The campaign extends the government’s influence over many aspects of life, from economy and technology to culture, education, religion and society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news4jax.com/business/2021/09/17/china-sets-up-platform-to-police-gaming-firm-violations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

