Trump endorses challenger in Michigan AG race

In a statement released through his PAC Save America, Trump backed attorney Matt DePerno in the race to replace Attorney General Dana Nessel (D).

DePerno has defended the Constitution for 20 years and has been on the front lines for a fair and accurate election, as he fights tirelessly to reveal the truth about the November 3 presidential election scam, Trump said in the statement .

Trump further said that DePerno will apply the laws correctly for everyone, unlike what uncontrollable prosecutors on the radical left are doing right now.

He will always stand up for our beleaguered Second Amendment, love our military and veterans, and restore law and order in the face of rampant and record-breaking crime in Michigan, Trump said. Matt DePerno has my full and complete approval. He will never let you down!

DePerno said on Twitter that he was honored and humbled to have Trump’s support.

BREAKING: Donald J. Trump endorsed @mdeperno for Michigan Attorney General.

I am honored and touched to have President Donald J. Trump’s approval for Michigan’s next Attorney General. https://t.co/k3dJd3Xjw2

Matthew S. DePerno, Esq. (@mdeperno) September 16, 2021

DePerno entered the race for attorney general in July and is a staunch supporter of the former president’s policies. The lawyer has previously backed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was the subject of widespread electoral fraud.

DePerno represents a plaintiff who filed a lawsuit against County Antrim, alleging fraud took place during the region’s election.

The county, which is traditionally Republican, attracted attention after initial results showed President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Defense & National Security Milley becomes lightning rod Democrats hope Biden can topple Manchin and Sinema over money presented by Wells Fargo Democrats are pushing the tax plan through MORE hurdles before Trump by thousands of votes. Officials later admitted problems in reporting the results, and Trump ultimately won the county by more than 3,700 votes.

The lawsuit, which Trump called Michigan’s major electoral fraud case, was dismissed in May.

Michigan was one of the few key states Biden conquered Trump. Biden won just over 50% of the vote, compared to 48% for Trump.

State Representative Ryan Berman (right) is also in the race to replace Nessel, according to The Detroit News.

