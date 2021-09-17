For the sake of Afghan citizens





Pakistan’s Afghan policy is a policy of non-interference. He wants Kabul’s new dispensation to stand up and rebuild the war-torn country. This is why Islamabad opposes the prescriptions of the outside world to maneuver the Taliban and force them to align. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has always advocated a political solution by engaging with the Taliban, has once again made it clear that until the Taliban is encouraged, the crisis will persist with renewed instability and turmoil. chaos. He did not mince words to call on the international community to tackle the realities on the ground in Afghanistan and not to get mired in fragile perceptions of ideology.

The prime minister made a strong point by telling CNN that an attempt to control Afghanistan from the outside would undermine their ethics and civilizational standards, which would inevitably impact its peace and security. This will only push the country into yet another crisis of self-confidence as the new government seeks recognition and relief. Rather than lecturing on how and what to do, the discourse of the international community should be to become a partner in the development and promotion of social cohesion. Only then can the dilapidated state move towards the emancipation of its population and the establishment of an inclusive governance structure.

The Taliban, whatever their mistakes, established a concrete program of governance and pledged to respect human rights, women’s freedoms and announced a general amnesty. It is a promising start, and it is also incumbent on the whole world to encourage the militia to become a responsible administration. To realize this manifesto of civil supremacy and fundamental rights, Afghanistan’s 40 million people need help and assistance. The freezing of their own assets to the tune of $ 9 billion is therefore unjustified; especially at a time when he is participating in nation building. This is exactly what Prime Minister Khan meant when he said that if it happens again it could lead to chaos, exodus and instability with the possibility of remnants of terror raising the ugly heads. Dictating the new regime without facilitating it in socio-economic horizons will be like putting the cart before the horse.

Posted in The Express Tribune on September 17, 2021.

