Clinton lawyer accused of lying to FBI during Trump-Russia investigation | Trump-Russia Inquiry





A lawyer who represented Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was indicted Thursday for lying to the FBI.

The development was part of Special Advocate John Durham’s ongoing examination of the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s links to former US President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Michael Sussmann, a partner of Perkins Coie who also represented the Democratic National Committee in Russia’s hack of the organization, is accused of making false statements during a September 19, 2016 meeting with the lawyer then FBI General James Baker.

This is the second criminal case Durham has filed since former U.S. Attorney General William Barr called him in 2019 to investigate investigators of U.S. officials who scrutinized Trump-Russia contacts.

Trump, a Republican, described the 2016 FBI investigation as part of a witch hunt against him.

After Joe Biden took office, Durham was allowed to remain as Special Advocate and continue his work.

In the indictment, Sussmann is accused of falsely telling Baker that he was not representing any clients when he met him to hand over to the FBI white papers and other data files containing evidence of questionable cyber links between the Trump Organization and a Russian-based bank.

The indictment alleges that in fact Sussmann transmitted this information not as a good citizen but rather as an attorney representing a US tech executive, an internet company and the Clinton presidential campaign.

Sussmann’s lawyers had to deny that he had lied.

The indictment lays bare the expansive and evolving nature of the Durham Inquiry.

In addition to scrutinizing the activities of FBI and CIA officials at the start of the Russia investigation, he also examined the behavior of individuals like Sussman who provided information to the US government as he attempted to determine whether Trump’s associates were coordinating with Russia to tip the scales of the 2016 election results.

Sussmann is a former federal prosecutor specializing in cybersecurity.

Sussmann’s attorneys Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth argue that he is a well-respected national security attorney who worked in the Justice Department under the Republican and Democratic administrations and they were confident he would prevail and justify its good reputation, adding: being groundless, unprecedented and an unwarranted deviation from the apolitical and principled way the Justice Department is supposed to do its job.

