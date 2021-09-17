President to attend SCO summit

JIN DING / CHINA DAILY



Envoy calls on the world to address the two symptoms, the root causes of the Afghan problem

While President Xi Jinping is due to attend two key regional meetings on Friday, Beijing is expected to strengthen unity among countries for better handling of the Afghan issue and strengthen the influence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, officials said. and experts.

Xi will attend the 21st SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Beijing on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

The SCO, created 20 years ago to initially focus on regional security affairs, now sees its teamwork spanning various areas. It comprises eight member states: India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

On the same day, Xi will also participate by video link in a joint summit of leaders of the SCO and member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on the Afghan issue.

The CSTO, an organization created to deal with security issues, has six members in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Friday’s two meetings will take place amid growing concerns around the world over the political stalemate, armed clashes, unrest and the looming humanitarian crisis in war-torn Afghanistan and other impacts of the hasty troop withdrawal the United States.

“The SCO and CSTO member states are close neighbors of Afghanistan and they sincerely support the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao said Thursday. Lijian, during a daily press briefing.

China is ready to intensify coordination with the countries involved to help Afghanistan adopt open and inclusive governance, achieve stability, break completely with terrorist groups and pursue friendly coexistence with its neighbors, said. Zhao.

Senior officials from SCO and CSTO members and Afghanistan’s neighbors have held numerous discussions and meetings in recent months.

One of their priorities is to tackle the common challenges introduced by the Afghan issue, including the unrest and the refugee situation in the country, the potential return of terrorists and the production of drugs.

At a meeting on Wednesday, CSTO members agreed to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border amid the worsening situation in Afghanistan, and the Russian Security Council said that “the strengthening of cooperation in within the CSTO and the SCO on the Afghan problem “has also been suggested, according to the Russian newspaper TASS. the agency reported.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva, said on Monday that the world should “address both the symptoms and the root causes of the problem of Afghan refugees and migrants.”

“The international community should focus its attention on the urgent humanitarian needs and the need for sustainable development of Afghanistan, and deepen cooperation on counterterrorism and drug control,” Chen said at a meeting. high-level ministerial at the UN on the humanitarian situation. in Afghanistan.

Li Shaoxian, director of the Sino-Arab Research Institute at Ningxia University, said that “Afghanistan is now facing a dire humanitarian situation” and many of its residents are struggling to meet their needs. their families.

“Washington and its allies should be held responsible for the plight of the war-torn nation, and they should provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian aid to the Afghan people,” Li added.

20th anniversary

Tajikistan holds the presidency of the SCO this year, which marks the 20th anniversary of the organization’s founding.

During a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Thursday in Dushanbe, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed President Xi’s greetings, saying Beijing is ready to “play a constructive role” in making progress. SCO summit on Friday a success.

Rahmon praised China’s strong support for his country’s SCO presidency, saying Tajikistan will step up coordination with China on topics such as the Afghan issue and jointly ensure stability in the region.

Yang Cheng, professor at Shanghai University of International Studies and executive chairman of Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, said, “Faced with a number of challenges, it is now essential for ‘SCO to strengthen its capacity in agenda setting, and China should offer its wisdom and solution to help the SCO achieve its transformation. “

At the SCO summit on Friday, Xi will work with his counterparts to summarize the organization’s successful experience and exchange views on the group’s cooperation in various fields and on major global and regional issues.

In addition, they are expected to approve the cooperation documents and chart the way forward for the future growth of the SCO, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

“Currently, the organization is undertaking a more arduous task to ensure the security and stability of the region and promote the development and revitalization of countries,” Zhao said.