Column: General Mark Milley deserves praise for deranged Trump syndrome





MAGA followers use Trump’s inconvenience syndrome to dismiss past presidents’ criticisms of the majority of Americans as simply unbalanced.

What we actually suffer from is deranged Trump syndrome, the feeling that Donald Trump was and is capable of just about any harmful act.

Few would have more reason to be grieved than the country’s highest-ranking military officer, given his numerous encounters with the cracked commander-in-chief. The DTS apparently pushed Gen. Mark A. Milley, the four-star army general who is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to contact his Chinese military counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, twice before the day. of the ballot and again two days after the defeated Trump instigated his MAGA army in insurgency on Jan.6 to reassure the rival power that the United States had no hostile intentions.

We need more information on Milleys thinking, and he will certainly be asked to provide it when he testifies later this month before senators on the flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan. But based on what was leaked in a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of the Washington Post, to be released next week, Milley especially deserves our congratulations.

Let’s leave aside for a moment that, as has often been said, Trump has put the country in uncharted territory given his inclination, even pleasure, to flout standards, the Constitution and the rule of law.

For years, under the presidents of both sides, national security officials have kept lines of communication with their counterparts in the Soviet Union, now Russia, and China to avoid miscalculations that could cause a war. Milley continued this tradition. As his spokesperson said, Milley’s calls with his Chinese and foreign counterparts were consistent with his responsibility to maintain strategic stability and were coordinated with other Pentagon officials.

If Milley did indeed have reason to fear what Trump might do to maintain his grip on power in a coup, order an attack, even a nuclear strike, then we should celebrate that Milley has taken action. . This is the same man who in the summer of 2020, dressed in combat fatigues, accompanied swagger Trump through Lafayette Park, opposite the White House, after being violently emptied of peaceful protesters for justice racial, to make way for the Trumps Photo op with the Bible and the elections in the nearby historic church.

We already knew how desperately Milley worried about a coup in Trump’s final days from another recent book by Washinton Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker. It’s a Reichstag moment, Milley would have warned his subordinates. They can try, but they are not going to be successful.

Woodward and Costa’s book revealed more information about a previously reported conversation between Milley and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) on January 8 the same day as her call with Li in which she went. worried about Trump triggering a nuclear attack. When she called Trump a fool, the book says, Milley replied, I agree with you on everything.

General, tell us more. For all the books that document just how insane Trump was as president, it’s time to hear it straight from Milley and others, so the country knows what better safeguards could be put up against crazed rulers.

Many have supported Milley, but more critics have argued that he violated the founding principle of civilian control of the military. It is debatable, even disturbing, that by reassuring Li, the Chinese general, that the United States was not about to attack, Milley reportedly said he would call ahead if it did. . Yet he was not a traitor, as some accuse him.

Not all of Milleys’ attackers are Republicans, echoing Trump’s talk of betrayal. But many are. If these Republicans show the same outrage at the former president, the first in history to refuse to comply with the peaceful transfer of power and who continues to whip his supporters to undermine democracy itself, they might deserve to be taken seriously now.

@jackiekcalmes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-09-16/mark-milley-china-donald-trump-woodward-costa-book The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos