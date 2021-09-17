On Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, India set to beat vaccination record and could cross 2 Crore-Mark





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several states are aiming to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Friday a landmark by setting a record for the maximum number of vaccine vaccinations that day. By the time this story was published, total inoculations had already passed 64 lakh. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced free covid-19 vaccines for all citizens and urged people to give him PM’s birthday gift Modi by vaccinating those who have not yet taken the dose. The government of Bihar had announced that it would administer 30 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 17 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The Bharatiya Janata party in Uttar Pradesh is planning to launch a twenty-day “Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyaan” to celebrate Modi’s 20 years in Indian politics, from the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Indian Prime Minister. The Madhya Pradesh government announced a mega Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the state, days after a similar campaign was carried out earlier for two days on August 25 and 26. This time, the state government announced the event as part of its celebrations in September. 17, to mark Modis’s birthday. Modi’s 71st birthday will see Assam get a major boost in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign with 8 lakh injections targeted to be delivered in a single day Karnataka will carry out a mass vaccination campaign on Friday and the plan is to administer 30 lakh doses, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. In Gujarat, a mega vaccination campaign is planned with the state health department announcing that it plans to administer 35 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday. The BJP will run several programs from September 17, Modi’s birthday, until October 7. The programs will include health camps, blood donation campaigns, sanitation and vaccination campaigns and environmental protection campaigns in the state of Uttar Pradesh. To reach this milestone, the BJP is preparing its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people receive their Covid-19 on the day. India has administered more than one crore of Covid-19 vaccines in a day on previous occasions. The goal of the BJP is to administer more than 1.5 crore of vaccines on Friday. Senior party leaders have said the party will try to emerge in the country’s history as the one that has seen a record number of Covid-19 vaccines administered. BJP general secretary, also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said party leader JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday in a special way. As the world reeling from Covid-19, India has made efforts to tackle the pandemic. Senior BJP leaders said it would also be an appropriate response to those who attempted to create hesitation in people for purely political reasons and thus endanger people’s lives. In the nationwide vaccination campaign, India’s vaccine coverage against Covid-19 crossed a milestone of 77 crore (77,17,36,406) on Thursday. No less than 57,11,488 doses of vaccine were administered until 7 p.m. Thursday. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

