We trust Trump (and no one else) • Arizona Mirror





The news of the California recall election result combined with the latest revelations about the chaotic final days of the Trump administration has made me wonder: So, Republicans, you still agree with Donald Trump as the head of your party?

In the Republican-led campaign to oust Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, which thank goodness failed miserably, Trump had endorsed the governor’s main rival, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Among so many other disturbing views, Elder said there shouldn’t be a minimum wage, Medicare should be done away with, climate change is a hoax, sexism doesn’t exist, dreamers do not deserve citizenship, birthright citizenship should be banned and black people exaggerate the effects of racism. (This, from a black man who has claimed to have been racially profiled dozens of times before.)

And just for good measure, on the eve of the recall election, the Elders campaign claimed they had evidence that the vote tally was rigged in favor of Newsom, even though no election results had yet. been published.

Seems familiar? Trump and millions of his supporters across the country continue to spread the big lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Of course, you want him to lead your party. Why? Because Trump personifies what your party has become.

Republicans, if that’s not enough to sour you against Trump, what about the fact that we were reminded again this week how far the President of the Americas has never been impeached that twice was willing to go? to overthrow our democracy.

In published excerpts from a new book, Peril, by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the authors report that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley was so afraid Trump would launch a nuclear attack on China (as a way for the president to stay in power) that he called a meeting of his military officers to warn them.

“You never know what a president’s trigger is,” Milley reportedly told senior military officials in the country at a secret Pentagon conference just two days after thousands of Trump loyalists carried out a violent assault on January 6 against the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Trump’s electoral loss.

Milley was so worried about Trump’s mental instability that he even called his counterpart in China to personally assure him that if the president decided to launch an attack, he would call up China’s top military leader before it happened. produce.

So, Republicans, do you still want this man to lead your party?

Speaking of the assault on Capitol Hill, let’s not forget that it was Trump who rallied his supporters that day to prevent Congress from officially certifying the presidential election results to allow for a peaceful transition of power. from Trump to then-president-elect Joe Biden.

Hours later, and only after rioters ransacked the building and threatened to kill members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump finally released a video and told the insurgents: We love you.

So far, more than 640 of the attackers who participated in Trump’s failed coup attempt have been charged with a host of crimes in the wake of the siege that left one dead and more than 140 injured among the police officers. One of the violent insurgents was also shot dead by a Capitol police officer as she tried to pass through a broken window.

On Saturday, even as Trump continues to insist that the November election was stolen from him, hundreds of protesters are expected to flock to the United States Capitol and demand an end to jail and prosecution of the insurgents January 6 because they consider them patriots and not traitors. .

So, Republicans, do you still want this guy to run your party?

And as if all that weren’t enough: today, more than 660,000 Americans, including nearly 20,000 Arizonans, have died from COVID-19, that’s 220 times the number of people killed on September 11 and most of them ‘between them would probably still be alive if not for the gross negligence of Trump and the countless sycophants he has convinced not to trust the science of medicine, or the government, or even common sense.

Republicans, do you still want this guy to run your party?

In 2016, when the GOP chose Trump as its flag bearer, it chose a win-at-any-cost mentality over the principles of free and fair elections.

He preferred the accession to power to pluralism.

He preferred the lie to the truth.

He chose Trump.

