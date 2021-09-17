President Jokowi rewards 2020 Paralympic athletes





Remember to prepare. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid bonuses to the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Friday in appreciation for the achievements of athletes and coaches who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. “Some Rp 5.5 billion will be awarded to gold medalists, Rp 2.5 billion to silver medalists and Rp 1.5 billion to bronze medalists. In addition, bonuses will be given to non-medalists and coaches, although I will not say the amount – let our Minister of Youth and Sports announce it, “he said. On this occasion, the President was accompanied by the Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, the Minister of Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali, the President of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee Senny Marbun, the Indonesian Chef de Mission to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Andi Herman , as well as other relevant officials. Some 23 Indonesian athletes have won nine medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in seven sports. “I and all the people of Indonesia welcome your return with pleasure, joy and pride. I express my highest appreciation for your struggle and hard work which has resulted in achievements and made the nation proud,” said the President. Jokowi believes that winning medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was a big milestone. “Thank you for the gold medals pocketed in badminton sports – not just one, but two gold medals. These are milestones. You have proven that you are capable of competing globally. So congratulations to all of you. champions, who have won gold, silver or bronze medals, ”he noted. Related news: Indonesia breaks four-decade wait for gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games In addition, President Jokowi expressed his optimism that the achievements of the athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games would become an inspiration to all the Indonesian people. “So, it can be a source of motivation for all of us – both the athletes and the people of Indonesia – to keep working hard to achieve success and give the best to the nation,” he said. Additionally, Jokowi reminded athletes to prepare for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. “Remember to prepare. Remember that the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are only three years away. We hope to win more medals and better results at the event,” he said. . At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Indonesia placed 43rd, with nine medals. The Indonesian contingent won a gold medal in women’s doubles badminton by Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah, a gold medal in mixed doubles badminton by Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto, as well as a silver medal in singles badminton feminine by Leani Ratri Oktila. In addition, a silver medal was won by Dheva Anrimushti in the men’s singles badminton event, a silver medal in women’s weightlifting by Ni Nengah Widiasih, a bronze medal in men’s athletics by Saptoyogo Purnomo, a medal bronze in men’s singles table tennis by David Jacobs, as well as two bronze medals in the men’s singles badminton event by Suryo Nugroho and Fredy Setiawan. Meanwhile, non-medalists will be awarded 100 million rupees. Related news: National Sports Day: Presidents salute Olympic and Paralympic athletes

