Gifts to PM Modi by Olympians and Paralympians could fetch over Rs 10 Crore





The two events recently organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Indian Olympians and Paralympians, which have been widely hailed as highly motivating gestures for the sports community, are now also proving to be big gains for the public purse. More than 15 items presented by athletes to the Prime Minister at these events could now fetch the government more than 10 crore rupees in the online auction which began on Friday under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. The biggest draw is the javelin that Tokyo gold medalist Neeraj Chopra presented to Prime Minister Modi and has a starting base price of Rs 1 Crore. There are over 1,200 electronic auction items of the various gifts the Prime Minister has received in recent times, but the most expensive on this list, with the highest base price totaling nearly Rs 10 crore, are the nearly 15 items that the Olympians and the Paralympians had presented to the PM. Ultimately, these items could fetch even more in the auction given the euphoria in the country regarding the performances of the Olympic and Paralympic contingents and we expect people to make encouraging offers for these items, a senior government official told News18. The proceeds from this auction will go to the Namami Gange mission to clean up the Ganga river. READ ALSO | PM Narendra Modis’ gifts go under the hammer; Bhavani Devi’s fence and Krishna Nagar’s racket received offers of Rs 10 Crore At the top of the ranking after Chopras’ javelin are the two angavastras (stolen) that the two contingents had presented to PM Modi and each has a base price of Rs 90 lakh. A signed angavastra was presented by the Paralympians to the Prime Minister during a breakfast organized by him to congratulate the contingent while the other is the one presented by the Olympians with their signatures. Then Indian female hockey captain Rani Rampal’s hockey stick also has a base price of Rs 90 Lakh. The blue colored hockey stick features a logo named Rakshak written in white, and the model number is Rani 28, which points directly to Rani Rampal, the captain of India’s women’s hockey team and 28 is her number of jersey. The signatures of the entire Indian hockey team run along the body of the hockey stick, the description reads. The badminton racket and bag of bronze medalist PV Sindhu are up for grabs at a base price of Rs 90 lakh while the men’s team hockey stick is auctioned with a base price of Rs 80 lakh and has the signatures of all team members of the team. The badminton racket handle bears Sindhu’s signature. The badminton racket autographed by Paralympic Games gold medalist Pramod Bhagat also has a base price of Rs 90 lakh. Bhagat used this racket to win his gold medal match. Silver medalist Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves, which she used at the Olympics, have a base price of Rs 80 lakh and are also signed by her. The fence used by CA Bhavani Devi in ​​fencing at the 2020 Olympics has a base price of Rs 60 lakh. She is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The badminton racket autographed by Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, badminton silver medalist at the Paralympic Games is to be won with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. He used this racket to win the silver medal. The table tennis racket autographed by Paralympic Games silver medalist Bhavina Patel has a base price of Rs 25 lakh, while the disc autographed by Paralympic Games silver medalist Yogesh Khatuniya also has an award. base of Rs 25 lakh. The autographed disc and the table tennis racket were handed over by them to the Prime Minister. The red colored disc also contains Khatuniya’s signature and a thank you with a smiley emoticon. The sharp shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who won a gold medal at the Paralympic games, are up with a base price of Rs 20 lakh while the T-shirt worn by Bhavina Patel at the Paralympic games, where she won a silver medal, is being auctioned at a base price of Rs 15 lakh. The national flag of India is sewn on the left, near the buttons of the t-shirt and the middle part contains a message thanking the Prime Minister. Archery equipment autographed by Paralympic Games bronze medalist Harvinder Singh is available at a base price of Rs 15 lakh while the T-shirt worn by Gold Medal winner Avani Lekhara in the 10m standing rifle and a bronze medal in the 50m standing air rifle at the Paralympic Games, is being auctioned at the base price of Rs 15 lakh. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

