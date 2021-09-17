The world should give the Taliban time for human rights: Imran Khan | Indiafleurit





Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the best way to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan was to engage with the Taliban and “push” them on issues such as women’s rights and a government inclusive.

Speaking to CNN from his private Bani Gala residence in Islamabad on Wednesday, Khan spoke about the duration of what he perceives as a “terrible” relationship with the United States that has been disastrous for Pakistan and how he is now looking for a more pragmatic approach to deal with the new Afghan leadership.

“The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan and if they can somehow work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years. But if it turns out badly and that’s what really worries us, it could go to chaos. The biggest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, ”Khan told the US news channel.

Khan said the Taliban were looking for international help to avert a crisis, which could be used to push the group in “the right direction towards legitimacy.”

“No puppet government in Afghanistan is supported by the people,” he said. “So rather than just sit here and think we can control them, we should be pushing them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and aid, they cannot will not be able to stop this crisis. We should therefore push them in the right direction. “

“Our intelligence services told us that the Taliban would not be able to take over all of Afghanistan, and if they tried to take over Afghanistan militarily, there would be a protracted civil war. of which we were afraid because we are the ones who would suffer the most, ”Khan said.

Khan said the world should “give them time” to form a legitimate government and keep their promises.

Speaking on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Khan said: “We (Pakistan) were like a mercenary.”

He said the United States should have attempted a political settlement with the Taliban in “a position of strength” at the height of its presence in Afghanistan, not when it was withdrawing.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15 after the fall of Kabul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiablooms.com/world-details/SA/31303/world-should-give-taliban-time-on-human-rights-imran-khan.html

