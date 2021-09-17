Prime Minister Boris Johnson “ignores” calls to coal communities for a $ 4.4 billion share of miners’ pension surplus





An MSP claims Ayrshire coal communities have been denied a $ 4.4 billion share of a pension surplus rejected by Boris Johnson. South Scotland’s MSP Colin Smyth has slammed the Prime Minister for refusing to make changes to a policy that removes 50 percent of any surplus from the miners’ pension scheme. Mr Smyth claims Boris Johnson has ignored widespread calls, including from the UK Parliament’s Trade, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee, to drop the policy that has cut $ 4.4 billion from the program since the privatization of British Coal In 1994. Speaking in a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday 9 September, Mr Smyth said: I am immensely proud to represent a region truly steeped in Scottish mining history. On the west coast of Ayrshire at one time 14,000 coal miners mined 4 million tonnes of coal per year and a certain Keir Hardie founded the Ayrshire Miners Union which led to the National Union of Scottish Mineworkers. The Labor politician says the miners’ pension scheme is another injustice after the pain inflicted in the 1980s on coalfield communities.



Mr Smyth added: But not content with the pain inflicted on coal communities in the 1980s by Thatcher, and fresh from his rude joking comments about these pit closures, his protege Boris Johnston added insult to injury by not not repairing the injustice of minors. Pension plan. "Since the Conservatives privatized British Coal in 1994, the Treasury has taken 50% of any surplus from the miners' pension plan. It is 4.4 billion that should have gone to minors and their families. It was these miners who worked hard in the pit, creating wealth and prosperity. And is that the thanks they get? Some of these retirees have found themselves scrimping and saving on a pension that in more than half of the cases is less than 65 per week. Yet if there were any communities that would benefit from the purchasing power of local people with a few extra pounds in their pensions, it is our coal basin communities, which are in desperate need of regeneration. A UK government spokesperson said: We remain firmly committed to protecting minors' pensions. Members of the Miners' Pension Plan receive 33 percent higher payments than they would have been under the government guarantee, and plan members received bonuses in addition to their guaranteed pension.

