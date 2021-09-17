He’s a busy man Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attacks US President Joe Biden





“He’s a busy man,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said curtly of Joe Biden, expressing disappointment at the US president’s reluctance to contact him since taking office in January this year. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday from his private Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, Khan admitted that he had not spoken to President Biden since the fall of the Afghan government.

When asked why Biden hadn’t called him since taking office, the PM replied curtly: ‘He’s a busy man’ and then told Biden that one should ask ‘why he is too busy to call “.

Imran Khan’s remarks came days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a congressional hearing that Pakistan was involved in harboring members of the Taliban, including militants of the dreaded network. Haqqani.

I think you are absolutely right to point out the role Pakistan has played over the past 20 years and even before. This is the one that involved constantly hedging his bets on the future of Afghanistan. It is the one of harboring members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis, ”Blinken said responding to a specific question from Democratic Congressman Bill Keating, who alleged that Pakistan had played an active role and, in response to a specific question. in many ways, a negative role in Afghan affairs for decades.

“It is also the one who is involved at various points of cooperation with us on the fight against terrorism. And so, there are a number of things that came into play. He has a multiplicity of interests, some of which are clearly in conflict with ours. When it comes to Afghanistan, of course, he also focuses on India and the role India is playing in Afghanistan, Blinken said.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Khan has expressed his disappointment at Bidens’ reluctance to contact him.

When interacting with foreign reporters at his residence in August, Prime Minister Khan said he was not really “on hold” for a phone call from President Biden.

“I keep hearing that President Biden hasn’t called me. That’s his business. It’s not like I’m waiting for a phone call,” he said in response to a question. .

Khan, who congratulated President Biden on his inauguration and expressed his desire to work with the new US administration to deepen bilateral relations, said Washington viewed Pakistan as “useful” only to clean up the “mess” it made. left in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting and prefers India when it comes to forging a strategic partnership.

In his interview with CNN, Khan said Pakistan’s relationship with the United States doesn’t just depend on a phone call, it has to be multidimensional.

This is something Khan said he doesn’t think Pakistan enjoyed during the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“We (Pakistan) were like a mercenary,” Khan said. “We were supposed to make them (the United States) win the war in Afghanistan, which we never could.”

Khan also said he had repeatedly warned US officials that America could not achieve its goals militarily and “would be stuck there.”

He said the United States should have attempted a political settlement with the Taliban in “a position of strength” at the height of its presence in Afghanistan, not when it was withdrawing.

US-Pakistan relations have seen their ups and downs over the past decade. Ties collapsed after the United States killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in his hiding place in Pakistan in a secret raid in May 2011.

Bidens’ predecessor Donald Trump briefly suspended around $ 1 billion in US security assistance to Pakistan and publicly accused Pakistani officials of lies and deception for allegedly providing a base for the Taliban and others. militant groups to carry out attacks across the Afghan border.

Islamabad is unhappy that Biden has not spoken to Prime Minister Khan since taking over the presidency in January.

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf also expressed disappointment at President Bidens’ reluctance to contact Prime Minister Khan, despite seeing Islamabad as an important country in some critical issues like Afghanistan.

Yousuf also said Islamabad has other “options” if the US leader continues to ignore the country’s rulers.

The US State Department had, however, assured Islamabad that Washington recognized Pakistan’s vital role in restoring peace in Afghanistan and wanted Islamabad to play this role.

(PTI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.businessworld.in/article/He-Is-A-Busy-Man-Pakistan-PM-Imran-Khan-Takes-Swipe-At-US-President-Joe-Biden/17-09-2021-404958/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos