Imran Khan suggests Afghan women must fight for their own freedom: give them time





The Taliban should be urged to push them in the right direction on women’s rights issues and form an inclusive government, instead of trying to control them from the outside, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

© Reuters

File: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says Taliban must be urged to push them in the right human rights direction

– Reuters

Mr Khan, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, also said women should be given time to claim their rights.

Afghanistan is at a historic crossroads, Khan said in the interview. The Taliban hold all of Afghanistan, and if they can somehow work towards an inclusive government, bring all factions together, Afghanistan could have peace after 40 years.

But his biggest worry is that if things go wrong now after the Taliban takeover, it could escalate into chaos and lead to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, a huge refugee problem, an unstable Afghanistan and the possibility of terrorism on. the soil of the country.

Mr Khan said the Taliban clearly wanted international acceptability given the promises they made of inclusive government, women’s rights and amnesty, but they should be given more incentives instead of external pressures.

So instead of sitting here and thinking that we can control them, we should encourage them. Because Afghanistan, this current government, clearly feels that without international aid and aid, they will not be able to stop this crisis. So we have to push them in the right direction, he said.

Imran Khan says Taliban should be ‘pushed’ to recognize women’s rights

Click to enlarge

FOLLOWING

Protests have erupted in Afghanistan as hundreds of women take to the streets to protest the Taliban-led government and claim rights for themselves.

While the Taliban have repeatedly pledged inclusive government and women’s rights since taking power, these promises were seen to contrast starkly with the situation on the ground. The unveiling of an all-male caretaker government also flies in the face of Taliban promises.

Mr. Khan believed that the women of the country were strong and that they should be given time to reclaim their freedoms.

It is a mistake to think that someone from the outside will give rights to Afghan women. Afghan women are strong. Give them time. They will get their rights, Khan said.

Women should have the capacity in a society to realize their potential in life, he added.

Speaking of Pakistan’s terrible relations with the United States, he said Islamabad had been treated like a mercenary by Washington for the duration of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

We were supposed to do them [the US] win the war in Afghanistan, which we never could, he said.

Mr Khan said he would now like the ties between the two countries to be as if the United States has a relationship with India and not a one-dimensional relationship where it pays us to fight. We want a normal relationship.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Pakistan of constantly hedging its bets on Afghanistan’s future by harboring Taliban terrorists during their war in Afghanistan while supporting the United States in counterterrorism operations.

He said Washington would reassess its ties with Islamabad in the future and told Congress that Pakistan has a multiplicity of interests some of which conflict with ours.

Mr Khan called Mr Blinken’s comments ignorant. I have never heard such ignorance, he said.

The prime minister also pointed out that US President Joe Biden had not spoken to him since the Taliban took control of Kabul. When asked if he thinks he is being punished for supporting the Taliban, Mr Khan felt Mr Biden should be asked this question.

I imagine he’s very busy, but our relationship with the United States doesn’t just depend on a phone call, it has to be a multidimensional one, he said.

Mr. Khan’s government has consistently refuted claims of support for the Taliban in the US war on terrorism and instead sought to portray itself as a victim of the war.

Just because we sided with the United States, we became an ally of the United States after September 11 and the war in Afghanistan. The suffering that this country suffered at one point, there were 50 militant groups attacking our government (sic) … besides, they must also know that there were 480 drone attacks by the United States in Pakistan, he added.

From news to politics, travel to sport, culture to climate The Independent offers a multitude of free newsletters tailored to your interests. To find the stories you want to read, and more, in your inbox, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/imran-khan-suggests-afghan-women-need-to-fight-for-own-freedom-give-them-time/ar-AAOw3iH The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos