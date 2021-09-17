Politics
Respected PM Modi: 4-year-old boy from Assam calls for justice for the murder of his father | Latest India News
The boy’s father, Saidul Alom Laskar, was killed on December 26, 2016 in the town of Silchar, Cachar district, Assam, when he was only three months old.
Through industantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
POSTED SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 12:58 IST
Four-year-old boy from Assams Cachar district demanded justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after his father was murdered over four years. Rizwan Sahid Laskar’s father, Saidul Alom Laskar, was killed on December 26, 2016 in the town of Silchar, Cachar district, Assam, when he was only three months old.
The boy posted a video on Twitter and can be seen holding a sign reading I Want Justice as he presents his request to Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Sarma. My name is Rizwan Sahid Laskar. Dear sir, when I was 3 months old, my father was brutally killed by 11 disbelievers on December 26, 2016, case number 121/2017. Now I call on the Prime Minister, Home Secretary and respected Chief Minister to deal with this matter and bring us justice. Thank you very much, says Rizwan Sahid Laskar in the 45-second video.
Rizwan’s father was reportedly an entrepreneur and was allegedly killed by members of the sand mafia near his office. Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, his widow, filed a complaint with the Cachar district police accusing 11 people of their alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, they added. Cachar Police have registered a case under several articles of the Indian Penal Code (IPL).
They had used iron bars and other weapons to kill my husband. Police have arrested nine people, but two of the defendants have yet to be arrested, Jannatul Ferdousy Laskar, Rizwan’s mother, told India Today. The accused are still lurking near our house. We are totally dangerous. We want justice, she said.
Rizwan’s uncle Mohidul Hoque Laskar said he helped his nephew open a Twitter account and upload the video to seek justice, according to India Today. He said police arrested nine of the defendants but managed to get early bail.
