



Hello. Boris Johnson is chairing the first meeting of his new cabinet this morning. We expect to see video footage of it, though Johnson asks his ministers to extol his dishonesty 40 new hospital slogans, as he did at the first cabinet meeting after the 2019 election, remains to be seen. And later, we await an important announcement on Covid’s travel rules. My colleague Aubrey allegretti has a preview. In an interview this morning Georges eustice, the secretary of the environment, confirmed that a decision was imminent. He told Sky News:

I understand that no decision has yet been made, although I understand that there may be a meeting today to consider this matter. We regularly review these travel restrictions. Obviously, we took a big step earlier this summer when we removed the need to quarantine for countries from Amber List countries, which was a really big step forward, but we kept the need to test, and that is really so that we can pick up any variants of concern through this PCR test. But, look, I know this has been brought up by the travel industry, that they think some of this testing may be unnecessary, may be onerous, the government will listen to that and the Covid cabinet subcommittee that decides to these things will likely be considered later today. Here is the program for the day. 9 am: Boris Johnson chairs a meeting of his new cabinet. 11:15 am: Downing Street holds its daily briefing in the lobby. 12h: The ONS publishes its weekly survey on Covid infections. Lunch time: Mark Drakeford, the Welsh Prime Minister, holds a press conference. Afternoon: The government must announce changes to Covid travel rules. 2 p.m .: Mark Pack, the chairman of Lib Dem, delivers an opening speech at the online party conference. Alistair Carmichael, the party’s spokesperson for home affairs, spoke at 3:15 p.m. Also in Chorley, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons (and local MP), is hosting the G7 Presidents’ Conference today. For more Covid coverage, read our Global Live Blog. I am trying to monitor comments below the line (BTL) but it is impossible to read them all. If you have a straightforward question, include Andrew somewhere and I’m more likely to find it. I try to answer the questions, and if they are of general interest, I will post the question and answer over the line (ATL), although I can’t promise to do this for everyone. If you want to get my attention quickly, it’s probably best to use Twitter. I’m on it @AndrewSparrow. Alternatively, you can email me at [email protected]

