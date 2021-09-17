Prime Minister Khan silences man reciting critical poetry at conference





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday silenced a man in Dushanbe who recited critical poetry at a business conference.

A man began reciting poetry criticizing his policies at the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum conference. Prime Minister Imran Khan interrupted the man and asked him to discuss the case as he will listen to poetry another time.

The incident occurred during the question and answer session. “I have a verse for you, [which goes like] Itne zaalim na bano [don’t be cruel]. Imran bhai, this is for you, ”the Pakistani man told the audience, when the microphone was handed to him.

“You have become a prisoner now. You were awesome when you were [protesting] on the container. At the moment, we don’t know what you got into, ”the man said.

“Please talk about business issues. We can also take time for poetry later, Insha Allah, ”the prime minister said.

PM Khan’s visit to Dushanbe

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Thursday to represent the country at the 20th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS).

Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda received the Prime Minister at Dushanbe International Airport.

A high-level ministerial delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf accompanied the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit takes place at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on September 16-17.

This is the Prime Minister’s third visit to Central Asia, compromising Pakistan’s increased engagement in the region.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, giving details of the visit, said it would be an important step in line with the government’s vision for Central Asia, aimed at promoting regional connectivity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pm-khan-silences-man-reciting-critical-poetry-during-conference/

