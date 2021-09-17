Farmers write to coordinating minister for Jokowi escort order on corn prices

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

DPP Perhimpunan Insan Perunggasan Rakyat (Pinsar) Indonesia hopes the coordinating ministry (Kemenko) of the economy will monitor the president’s directive Joko Widodo who asked thatcorn price lowered.

Maize price demand is reduced to ease the burden on farmers by reducing feed costs so that their business can be sustainable.

Indonesian Poultry People’s Association (Pinsar) DPP general chairman Singgih Januratmoko said Chairman Jokowi’s appeal was a breath of fresh air for independent farmers as over the past three years the industry livestock continued to experience unrest.

“From the high price of corn, which drives up feed costs, chicken seeds (DOC) are expensive and the price of chickens drops, causing farmers to lose money,” he said, quoted from Antara, Friday (17/9). .

Singgih admitted that he wrote to the coordinating economy ministry to help protect President Jokowi’s call for an immediate drop in corn prices. According to him, the price of corn at the farmer level reached Rp 6,000 per kg, which resulted in an increase in production costs.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs and meat in the market tends to fall, Singgih said Jokowi also approved the import of corn to stabilize the price of expensive corn.

Thus, the government plans to use the food price stabilization reserve regime (CSHP) of 30,000 tonnes until December 2021 to help independent small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In addition, President Jokowi also approved the Government Maize Reserve (CJP) as well as rice to maintain price stability in the market.

“Therefore, we ask the coordinating ministry of the economy to protect the appeal of President Jokowi,” he said.

DPP Pinsar also called on the government to save egg and broiler breeders by including hens and eggs in the Family Hope (PKH) program and social assistance organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

“So the eggs and chicken meat are absorbed and the farmers don’t lose money, thank goodness President Jokowi also accepted the proposal,” Singgih said.

Jokowi also agreed that there should be market segmentation to protect small farmers through conglomerates selling featherless chickens.

“Their products must be sold as featherless chickens, frozen chickens or ready-to-eat food products. With the division of the market, it is not possible for the strong to prey on the weak,” he said. -he declares.

He said that so far independent farmers have had to deal directly with live chickens from giant integration companies. With significant capital, giant poultry companies that have been integrated from upstream to downstream are seen to be able to compete in the market because of their efficient production costs.

Meanwhile, independent farmers rely heavily on feed and COD from integrators, preventing them from producing efficiently.

“The integrators who sell DOC and feed to farmers are already making a profit, so even if the price of chicken or eggs in the market is low, they don’t lose. Meanwhile, the farmers are independent, once the price of chicken goes down they go bankrupt, “Singgih said.

Previously, President Joko Widodo met farmers gathered in several associations at the State Palace on Wednesday (15/9).

The President ordered the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Agriculture to lower the price of corn to Rp 4,500 per kg in one week. The directive aims to quell unrest in the poultry industry, which has been going on for three years.

[Gambas:Video CNN]

(age / bir)





