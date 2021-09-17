At E auction of PM Modi memontos, sports gear from Olympians and Paralympians catch the eye





Image source: PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in Delhi. The badminton rackets used by the Paralympic gold medalist, the javelin which won India its first Olympic gold medal and the gloves worn by the bronze medalist athlete are among the memories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which attract the highest bids currently on the website of the Ministry of Culture which is the e-auctions. The highest bids for badminton rackets from Krishna Nagar, the badminton gold medalist and that of Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, who won gold and silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games respectively, have gone up at Rs 10 crore. The base price of the Nagar racket is Rs 80 lakh while that of Yathiraj has been set at Rs 50 lakh. The fence used by CA Bhavani Devi for fencing at the 2020 Olympics also received the highest bid of Rs 10 crore while its base price was Rs 60 lakh. Devi is the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics. The boxing gloves worn by boxer Lovlina Borgohain who won a bronze medal in the welterweight standings semifinal (64-69 kg) for women at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the third Indian boxer to win at the Tokyo Olympics received an offer of Rs 1.80 crore. The base price of the gloves was Rs 80 lakh. The highest bids for the javelin that gave India its first gold at the 2020 Olympics is Rs 1,20,60,500 while its base price was Rs 1 crore. The sharp shooting glasses worn by Manish Narwal, who won a gold medal in the mixed 50m SH1 pistol final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, have so far received the highest bid of Rs 95.94 lakh. The riflescopes were presented by him to the Prime Minister. Proceeds from the online auction will go to the Namami Gange mission to conserve and rejuvenate the Ganga River. Souvenirs include sports equipment and equipment from medal-winning Olympians and Paralympians, a replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Chardham, sculptures and paintings, among others. The wooden model of the Ram Mandir placed inside a glass box has received the highest price of Rs 3 lakh so far. Another interesting souvenir that caught the eye is the replica of the Rudraksha Convention Center in Varanasi which got the highest bidding of Rs 40 lakh. Individuals and organizations can participate through the pmmementos.gov.in website between September 17 and October 7. Once the auction is over, the department will notify the highest bidders by email. Latest news from India

