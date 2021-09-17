When will the beautiful days come? Bilawal asks the PM





ISLAMABAD:

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday rejected the sharp rise in petroleum prices and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan when the nation would experience the “good days” promised over the years.

Commenting on the government’s decision to increase gasoline prices by Rs 5 per liter, the Scion from Bhutto said: “[PM] Imran Khan “robbed” the people by raising the price of oil to the highest level in the country’s history.

When the value of the dollar and gasoline are at their highest, the president said, everything becomes beyond the reach of the people.

“Where have these big assertions of aid to the population gone after the budget,” Bilawal asked the prime minister.

The PPP chairman said those who came to power by lying about the supply of cheap gasoline defended him today despite prices reaching record highs.

“Billions of rupees collected through the rising prices of petroleum products will be wasted by this ‘incapable’ PTI government on corruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a joint press conference by PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri and Faisal Karim Kundi, the party rejected the recent price hike for petroleum products.

Predicting that the inflation rate would rise further, Shazia said the increase in commodity rates was unprecedented in the three years of the PTI government, which continued to oppress the people.

Regarding the locking of the press gallery during President Arif Alvi’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Shazia said that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, had ordered the press gallery closed. and later said it was closed after consultation with the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).

Read more: After Bilawal, Hamza will travel to southern Punjab

However, she said, elected PRA members denied the speaker’s statement, adding that such a complete blackout was an unfortunate act of the “incompetent Niazi government”.

“It was the first time that the press gallery in Parliament was closed,” she said. “It was not closed even during the dictatorial regimes in the country.”

In addition, the leader of the PPP wondered how it was possible that the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, was not aware of the closure of the press gallery for journalists. “It is a highly condemnable act of the PTI government,” she said.

Shazia argued that the government was trying to ban media and free speech in the country, saying PPP had already rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

Commenting on legendary artist Umar Sharif’s health problems, Shazia noted that the actor repeatedly appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his medical treatment, but the Prime Minister did nothing for him while the government of Sindh sent its representative to Sharif to inquire about his health.

The Sindh government sanctioned 40 million rupees for her treatment from the United States, she said.

On the federal PTI minister’s statement that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) should be “burned down,” Shazia said the statement came because the poll supervisor raised objections over the use of the voting machines electronic (EVM). “We strongly condemn such things against the ECP,” she said.

On this occasion, the leader of the PPP Faisal Karim Kundi declared that the next local elections would be a test for all political parties. He said the PTI government was “running away” from LG polls while people from PML-N and PTI joined the PPP.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran wanted a confrontation between the institutions, pointing out that the production orders for PPP leader Khursheed Shah and MP Ali Wazir were not issued during the joint session of the National Assembly.

“The way to get rid of the government is to withdraw it with a motion of no confidence,” he said.

