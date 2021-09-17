Turkey and Pakistan concerned about rising Islamophobia (Envoy)





The Turkish ambassador to Pakistan on Thursday expressed his concern over the rise of Islamophobia in Western countries where Muslims face harassment and discrimination. Speaking at an international conference in Islamabad on “The Importance of Regional Connectivity for Shared Prosperity, Mustafa Yurdakul said Turkey and Pakistan are raising their voices against this trend in the world. “We have a bigger problem at hand: it is Islamophobia. Unfortunately, it is a growing trend in the world, especially in European and Western countries,” he said. “Where the Muslim population, minorities who are simple workers, are just trying to make a living, with each passing day they face increasing difficulties, harassment. [and] discrimination.” The conference was organized by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, in collaboration with the University of Bahria in Islamabad. Yurdakul praised his country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising their voices against the growing Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims in these countries. “I am very happy that our President Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are speaking out against this challenge,” he said. He warned that if this negative trend continues, it could affect overall security, stability and harmony in all of our societies. The Ambassador also spoke about the bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan and said that the relations between the two brotherly countries are based on a very strong bond. “The friendship and bond between Turkey and Pakistan are important for the stability and well-being of the whole region,” he said. Regarding the region’s connectivity, Yurdakul said Turkey has spent more than $ 100 billion over the past 15 years on connectivity projects, and Turkey is now well connected with other countries thanks to to projects such as Istanbul’s new airport and the Kars-Baku-Tbilisi railway, and thus the middle corridor extends eastward. He added that with a four-hour flight from Istanbul, a GDP of $ 24 trillion is within reach in Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia. “Connectivity is always a very expensive subject for Turkey, and I will say [this] because we discovered the importance of this topic long before it made headlines around the world, ”he added. The ambassadors of the Republic of Central Asia and other countries also spoke on the occasion.

