PM Modi at SCO summit: SCO should develop model to fight radicalization and extremism





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where he called for the development of a model by the SCO to effectively face the challenges of the extremism and radicalization.

“SCO’s 20th anniversary is a good time to reflect on SCO’s future. The biggest challenges in this area are related to the lack of peace, security and confidence. And the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalization. Recent developments in Afghanistan have made the challenge posed by radicalization clearer. The SCO should develop a common model to fight radicalism and extremism, ”Modi said. Addressing the SCO Summit. https://t.co/FU9WtFBWeF Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2021 The Prime Minister began by welcoming Iran as a new member country of the SCO. “This year, we are celebrating SCO’s 20th anniversary. I welcome Iran as a new member country of the SCO. I also welcome the three new dialogue partners – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar. “ He also said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. Stating that there should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, Prime Minister Modi said, “We believe that the landlocked countries of Central Asia can benefit tremendously by connecting to the vast Indian market. Any connectivity initiative cannot be a one-way street. To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects must be consultative, transparent and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all countries, ”he added. central connectivity central closed: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2021 Speaking on ways to make India a stakeholder in emerging technology, the Prime Minister said, “We need to encourage our talented young people towards science and rational thinking. We can bring our startups and entrepreneurs together to create the spirit of innovation and make India a stakeholder in emerging technology. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had a “useful discussion” with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday on contemporary issues including Afghanistan and shared perspectives on world affairs with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi , while he held separate informal meetings with the two leaders here. . Warmly received at the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO by the Tajik leadership. Honored to represent PM arenarendramodi to Dushanbe who addressed the plenary session of the Summit by video link. pic.twitter.com/GIYkSIqyDS Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2021 Jaishankar met the two leaders in the Tajik capital on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on the situation in Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban last month. “It’s always a pleasure to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. A useful discussion on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan, before the start of the SCO summit, ”Jaishankar tweeted after the informal meeting. Thursday, before the SCO summit, Jaishankar had transmitted to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that progress in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh was essential for the restoration of peace and tranquility and was the basis for the development of global ties. The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has grown into one of the largest cross-regional international organizations. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India was appointed observer to the SCO in 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which mainly focus on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-at-sco-summit-central-asia-india-afghanistan-radicalisation-extremism-7514778/

