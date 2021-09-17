Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with Jacinda Ardern, PCB willing to continue the series





The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday it was ready to continue scheduled matches with New Zealand. According to PCB, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and informed her that they have one of the best intelligence systems in the world.

A policeman stands guard next to a poster depicting Pakistani cricketers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi (Courtesy: AFP)

HIGHLIGHTS Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Pakistan tour canceled minutes before 1st ODI in Rawalpindi New Zealand visits Pakistan for the first time in 18 years

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally with New Zealand Prime Minister on Friday after visitors refused to go to the Rawalpindi stadium where they were due to play the first one-day international match, citing issues of security.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said New Zealand cricket officials have informed them that they are unilaterally suspending all their scheduled One Day International series in Pakistan after receiving a safety alert.

Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us that it had been alerted to a security alert and unilaterally decided to postpone the series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistani government have made rock-solid security arrangements for all visiting teams. We took it to New Zealand cricket.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan personally spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threats of any kind exist. for the visiting team, added PCB.

The series was scheduled to start on Friday.

Security officials from the New Zealand team have been pleased with the security arrangements made by the Pakistani government throughout their stay here.

PCB is ready to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed with this last minute pullout.

New Zealand travel to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years to play three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) general manager David White said in a statement that it was simply not possible to continue the tour given the advice he was receiving.

Arrangements are now being made for the departure of the teams, the statement said.

