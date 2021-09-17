Boris Johnson’s government reshuffle continues





After a rather quiet day, the reshuffle is back and Boris Johnson is proving even more brutal with the most junior ministerial posts than he was when he left cabinet. So far the following people have left government: And these are the movements and promotions within government:

Treasury Lucy Frazer is a financial secretary from Justice. Helen Whately is Secretary of the Treasury, leaving Health and Social Affairs. Home office

Rachel Maclean has been appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Home Office, after being transferred from Transport. Education Robin Walker is a Minister of State from Northern Ireland.

Alex Burghart was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary after serving as Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Will Quince has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary. He was previously Undersecretary of Social Assistance at the Ministry of Work and Pensions.

Health and social protection Gillian Keegan is outgoing Minister of State for Education. Maggie Throup becomes Parliamentary Under-Secretary after serving as Whip. Defra Jo Churchill has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vicky Ford has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary. She was previously Minister for Children.

Commercial, energy and industrial strategy Lee Rowley has been promoted to Parliamentary Under Secretary and Whip.

Justice Victoria Atkins is Minister of State, leaving the Home Office but remaining Minister for the Afghan Resettlement Program and Operation Warm Welcome.

Office of the Attorneys General Alex Chalk is promoted to Solicitor General after serving as Parliamentary Under Secretary for Justice.

Housing, communities and local government Neil OBrien has been promoted to Parliamentary Under Secretary. He previously led an upgrade review. To exchange Mike Freer has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary. Transport Trudy Harrison was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary after serving as Boris Johsons’ Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Work and retirement Chloe Smith leaves the Cabinet Office.

North Ireland Conor Burns returns to government as Minister of State. Culture, media and sport Chris Philp was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary after being transferred from the Home Office.

Whips Amanda Solloway goes to the Whips office. Well, update this list as more changes are made. Eye-catching moves so far include Jesse Norman leaving government. He has been a big thinker in the Conservative Party since 2010 and, as Financial Secretary to the Treasury, he has heavily criticized Parliament for increasing national insurance to fund social assistance. Neil OBriens’ move to MHCLG shows Johnson wants this department to focus more on leveling, given he has led a review of the policy. It also suggests that there will be no reduction in radicalism within this ministry, although Tory MPs expect a change in tone now that Robert Jenrick, who they say was not sensitive enough. To the concerns of their constituents over planning reform, has been replaced by Michael Gove, whose Surrey Heath seat is in the midst of the fight for more homes. Gove and OBrien are both respected not only for having a lot of ideas, but more importantly for knowing how to implement them. This department will be one to watch in the coming months. Another striking change is that the Prime Minister has promoted both of his PPS. Alex Burghart heads to education while Trudy Harrison joins transport. The two served Johnson for quite a while, but backbenchers complained about not being involved enough in the parliamentary party, especially in relation to Rishi Sunaks’ aides. This suggests that the Prime Minister wants to change the way he relates to his MPs.



