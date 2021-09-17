SCO countries should help Afghanistan: Xi Jinping | World news





Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan and encourage Kabul to build a broad and inclusive political government. Afghanistan needs help from the international community, especially help from its neighbors, Xi Jinping said. Xi Jinping was addressing a meeting of SCO heads of state in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, via video link. The SCO has eight members: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; Afghanistan is an observer state in the group. Beijing sharply criticized the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and has maintained close and frequent communication with the Taliban, which came to power in mid-August. China was one of the first countries to announce 200 million yuan ($ 31 million) in aid to Afghanistan, and it urged the international community, especially the United States, to provide assistance to Afghanistan. Kabul. Beijing also said that if it encouraged Kabul to form an inclusive government and sever ties with terrorists, especially the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, it would never interfere in its internal affairs. Afghanistan has undergone radical changes. The withdrawal of foreign troops has opened a new page in its history. But Afghanistan still faces many daunting challenges and needs the support and assistance of the international community, especially countries in our region, said Xi Jinping. We, the SCO member states, must strengthen coordination, take full advantage of platforms such as the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group and facilitate a smooth transition in Afghanistan, he said. We (the SCO) must encourage Afghanistan to establish a broad and inclusive political framework, adopt prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, live in friendship with its neighbors and genuinely s ‘to embark on the path of peace, stability and development, said Xi Jinping in his speech. In the context of not interfering in the internal affairs of another country, Xi said external forces should never be allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of countries under any pretext. We must never allow any external interference in the internal affairs of the countries of our region under any pretext whatsoever. In short, we must keep the future of our countries’ development and progress firmly in our hands, he said. Without naming the United States or any Western country, Xi Jinping said: We must maintain firm confidence in our systems, reject condescending conferences, and firmly support countries in exploring development paths and governance models compatible with their national conditions. We must support each other in the constant advancement of an important political program, including national elections. On the issue of terrorism, Xi Jinping said the SCO should maintain common security. In the face of complex and fluid security dynamics in the region, we must seek common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and take strong action against terrorism, separatism and extremism, including the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan. Xi said.

