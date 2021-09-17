Jokowi to Anies guilty of air pollution, plaintiff: government negligence

Suara.com – Factions of complainants from President Joko Widodo to Governor Anies Baswedan over the air pollution case took the floor. The decision of the Jakarta Central District Court in favor of the plaintiff is considered evidence of government negligence.

The representative of the complainant’s legal team, Ayu Eza Tiara, said that on behalf of the 32 people who filed this complaint, they expressed their appreciation for the judge’s decision. Because the resulting decision is already considered in favor of the citizens.

“We consider the decision to be the correct and wise one, given that from the evidence process at trial, it is very clear that the government has been negligent in controlling air pollution,” Ayu said in a written statement, Friday (9/17/2021).

Ayu also hopes that the prosecuted officials will not appeal. They should have accepted defeat and made efforts to improve air conditions in Indonesia.

A high-rise building obscured by air pollution in Jakarta, Monday (8/7). [ANTARA FOTO/M Risyal Hidayat]

“The Capital City Coalition’s advocacy team is very open to participating in improving air quality in Jakarta, as well as in Banten and West Java. We will also ensure that the government actually fulfills its obligations, “he concluded.

Previously, the panel of judges of the Jakarta Central District Court had ruled that the Republic of Indonesia, represented by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, had committed an illegal act resulting in environmental damage and pollution, namely air pollution.

“To try, partially grant the plaintiffs’ claims. To declare that defendant I, defendant II, defendant III, defendant IV and defendant V have committed acts contrary to the law,” said the president of the panel of judges, Saifuddin Zuhri, at the Jakarta Central District Court on Thursday.

The five accused are the accused I President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the accused II Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, the accused III Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, the accused IV Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the accused V Governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan.

The defendants were found to have violated Law No. 32 of 2009 concerning the protection and management of the environment and the provisions of all relevant laws and regulations.

Meanwhile, DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan was ordered to do 4 things, namely:

A. Supervise everyone on the regulatory provisions for combating atmospheric pollution and / or the provisions of environmental documents, namely:

Perform periodic emissions tests on older vehicles in the depot.

Report the evaluation of the arrangement of exhaust emission thresholds in older motor vehicles.

Compile a recap of the sources of real estate pollutants whose business activities emit emissions and have an environmental permit and emissions elimination from the Governor of DKI Jakarta.

Oversee compliance with specified standards and / or fuel specifications.

Monitor compliance with the ban on burning garbage in open spaces that cause air pollution.

B. Impose sanctions on anyone who breaks the law in the area of ​​air pollution and / or the provisions of environmental documents, including for:

Drivers of motor vehicles that are not within the old depot’s emission quality standard.

Business and / or activity that does not meet emission standards for real estate sources for its business and / or activity.

C. Disseminate the monitoring assessment and the imposition of sanctions related to air pollution control to the public.

D. Establish regional ambient air quality standards for DKI Jakarta Province that are sufficient to protect human health, the environment and ecosystems, including the health of the population, based on the development of the science and technology.

“Punished the accused V to carry out an inventory of the air quality of the potential sources of atmospheric pollution, of the meteorological and geographical conditions as well as of the land use by considering the distribution of the sources of pollution emission involving the population, ”said Judge Saifuddin.

In addition, the Governor of DKI Jakarta is also requested to annually determine the state of regional ambient air quality and announce it to the public as well as formulate and implement a strategic action plan. fight against atmospheric pollution, taking into account the distribution of pollution emission sources in a targeted and targeted manner and involving public bodies.

“Dismissed the plaintiff’s trial for some and others. Punished the defendants to pay the case in the amount of 4,255 million rupees,” Judge Saifuddin said.

The decision was taken by a panel of judges made up of Saifudin Zuhri, Duta Baskara and Tuty Haryati.

The lawsuit was filed by 30 residents, namely Melanie Soebono, Elisa Sutanudjaja, Tubagus Soleh Ahmadi, Nur Hidayati, Adhito Harinugroho, Asfinawati, and 24 others represented by legal counsel Arif Maulana on July 4, 2019.

In their application, the plaintiffs requested that it be proved that the defendants violated human rights, because they were negligent in the exercise of the right to a healthy and good environment.