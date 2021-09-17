New Zealand turned down tour of Pakistan despite PM Imran Khan’s plea with Jacinda Ardern





The start of the first ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan has been delayed, and official word has now been reported that the series has been dropped due to security concerns. According to ESPNcricinfo, players, who typically arrive at the site 30 minutes before the draw, have been asked to stay in their hotel rooms for unknown reasons. Fans have also been barred from entering the Pindi Stadium. The draw was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. India Standard Time, but the pitch and grandstands were empty at that time. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released a statement on its Twitter account about it:

Earlier today, the New Zealand Cricket Council informed us that they have been alerted to a security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series. PCB and the government of Pakistan have made security arrangements foolproof for all visiting teams We assured the New Zealand cricket board The Prime Minister spoke personally with the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best systems intelligence to the world and that no security threats of any kind exist for the visiting team. The New Zealand team was pleased with the security arrangements made by the Pakistani government throughout their stay here. PCB is prepared to continue with the scheduled matches. However, cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last minute withdrawal, “reads the statement from PCB.

New Zealand Cricket released a statement saying the tour was abandoned after a security alert from the New Zealand government.

“The team were due to face Pakistan tonight in the first of three ODIs at Rawalpindi, before heading to Lahore for a five-game T20 series. However, following an escalation in levels of threat from the New Zealand government to the Pakistan and NZC security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the BLACKCAPS would not continue the tour. Arrangements are now being made for the teams to leave, “the statement read.

BLACKCAPS abandon tour of Pakistan following a security alert from the New Zealand government.

Arrangements are now being made for the departure of the teams.

More information | https://t.co/Lkgg6mAsfu

BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 17, 2021 (Image: @TheRealPCB – Twitter)

