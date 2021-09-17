The end of neo-Islamism in the Middle East?

Last week, the party that previously held a majority in Morocco’s parliament suffered a crushing setback. In the country’s federal elections last Wednesday,the Justice and Development Partylost 113 of the 125 seats it won in the last election.

Inprevious pollsfrom 2016 and 2011, the party, commonly known as the PJD, found itself with the majority in the 395-seat assembly. But now the party, which is closely linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement that centers Islam in its political and social work, retains only 13 seats.

“The fall of the party reflects a popular public perception that the central Moroccan bureaucracy aligned with the palace is better able to manage the economy, weather the crisis and create job growth,” said Michael Tanchum, of the Austrian Institute for Security Policy and non-resident member. at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

The defeat of the PJD comes at the same time as other political parties linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, most of which also came to power in the region after the so-called Arab Spring in 2011, face setbacks, albeit in recent years. various circumstances.

Helpless and doomed?

In Tunisia, the main Islamist party, Ennahda, was ousted from power afterPresident Kais Saiedsuspended the country’s parliament in July.

In Egypt,Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohamed Morsiwon that country’s first post-Arab Spring elections in 2012. But a coup by the Egyptian army in 2013 toppled Morsi’s government, and the new authoritarian leadershiparrested and killedmany members of the movement.

Thousands ofexiled members of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhoodtook refuge in Turkey. Until relatively recently, they were supported by the Turkish government, which has considerably cooled diplomatic relations between Egypt and Turkey.

But at the start of last year that started to change, with Turkish authorities taking measures such as blocking opposition Egyptian satellite stations in the country from broadcasting criticism of the Egyptian regime.

This change in attitude of Turkey stems from several factors, including a new US government less engaged in the region, the deterioration of Turkey’s relations with other Arab Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia andUnited Arab Emirates, and home economics, analysts at the Washington Institute for Near East Policywritten in March of this year.

A pro-Muslim Brotherhood protest in Istanbul with protesters holding photos of ousted Egyptian leader Morsi

“It seems that his [Turkish President Recep TayyipErdogan’s] the first choice was to sacrifice the Muslim Brotherhood to seek appeasement with Cairo and Riyadh [] hoping to make new friends in the region, ”they concluded.

Long term survival

These changes of fortune for Muslim Brotherhood-inspired groups have led to the suggestion that the era of what has been described as neo-Islamism is now over.

However, many in the field reject this. After all, this is not the first time that the disappearance of Muslim Brotherhood affiliates has been mentioned, they told DW.

Their demise “was predicted in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s,” said Mohamed Daadaoui, professor of political science specializing in North African politics at Oklahoma City University in the United States.

“But they keep coming back. Islamists have a tremendous ability to reinvent and recharge their batteries. They are perhaps in a moment of weakness at the moment especially in Morocco, vis-à-vis the State, but they have not left. And they’re extremely tough.

At first, Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Bana was largely apolitical

The Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni Muslim group founded in 1928 by Egyptian professor Hassan al-Banna. He believed that Islam should underpin culture, social customs and, eventually, politics.

In its early days, the movement was a movement in opposition, both to the Egyptian administration of the day and to the influence of British colonialism.

Different hierarchies

Although it started out as an apolitical movement primarily concerned with charity and religious reform, the Muslim Brotherhood often referred to in Arabic as “Ikhwan” or simply “the Brotherhood” has grown to be one of the most influential Islamist political movements in the world. .

It has inspired political groups and parties across the Middle East, includingJordan, Bahrain, Syria, Sudan, Libya,Palestineand Algeria,among others. Some of them still link explicitly to the original group; Others don’t.

Because these groups can mobilize such strong opposition, leaders of countries with autocratic governments fear the challenge they might present. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia all classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

Yet despite the many ups and downs of the Muslim Brotherhood, it never completely disappeared.

In previous elections, the PJD had dominated the Moroccan vote

This is at least in part due to the movement’s “horizontal” rather than hierarchical structure, said Gillian Kennedy, senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Southampton in the UK. She has studied in depth the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and their exiles.

Administrative incompetence

She describes thousands of “small study groups” all over the world. “Each will have something like five to 15 members, almost always men,” Kennedy told DW. “And these will have a special focus, like teaching or providing social care.”

Some groups in the Brotherhood have encountered financial problems, and have even had to shut down some media, she continued. “But it would be almost impossible to destroy these networks,” Kennedy said. “It’s a strong ideology with deep cultural roots throughout the region.

Kennedy noted that most of the Muslim Brotherhood exiles now live in Turkey, Qatar or the UK. Even though the Turkish government is no longer as openly supportive of their communities there, the county government still tolerates them, she added.

Kennedy believes that the main problem that neo-Islamist political parties face is that they have not proven that they are particularly adept at running a country.

“They have played the role of opposition for so long” and are “dependent on ideology,” she explained. “The older Muslim brothers often said, ‘Islam is the solution.’ But they didn’t know how to rule, ”Kennedy said.

Supporters concede that even though these parties have been in power for eight or nine years, the same problems still exist, Kennedy noted.

Many Moroccans opposed their government’s decision to normalize relations with Israel

The next generation

Being in opposition, with neighborhood networks, the Brotherhood-style organizations “were previously the parties of the people,” Kennedy said. “But now they have become parties of the state.”

“There is a lag,” she emphasizes.

One of the reasons the PJD behaved so badly in last week’s elections is that it knowingly and under pressure from the Moroccan monarchy, accepted unpopular state policies such as the normalization of ties with the Moroccan monarchy. Israel.

The Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates may be in the “political desert” at the moment, Kennedy said. But she describes it as a perhaps transitory moment, a time of introspection.

“There area young generation in these partieshaving quite different conversations, trying to develop pragmatic policies on topics like youth unemployment, corruption, taxation and even climate change. And they ask questions like: What is political Islam 2.0?

PICTURE: Tunisians demonstrate against local Islamist Ennahda party