Developments in Afghanistan highlight problem of radicalization: Modi





Addressing the 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State, he said the fight against radicalization is necessary to increase trust among the member countries of the organization.

The challenge of radicalization has been highlighted by developments in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. Addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said the fight against radicalization is necessary to increase trust among SCO member countries. The biggest challenges in this region are related to peace, security and the trust deficit and the main reason for these challenges is growing radicalization. Recent developments in Afghanistan have highlighted the challenge. The SCO should take the lead in countering this issue, Modi noted addressing the meeting in the virtual format. The meeting, hosted by Tajikistan, also saw the inclusion of Iran as a new member of the SCO. Modi welcomed this decision and also welcomed the step of including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar as new dialogue partners of the regional organization. Historical heritage of Central Asia The Prime Minister stressed the importance of moderate Islam in Central Asia and urged member countries to tackle religious extremism and radicalization. Historically, this region has been a stronghold of progressive and moderate cultural traditions. The Sufi order has flourished here for centuries. This tradition developed here and spread around the world. Based on this historical legacy of Central Asia, the SCO should develop a common model to fight radicalization and extremism, he said. Radicalization and extremism have been an obstacle to development in the region and have urged member countries to promote rational thinking. Mr. Modi praised the counterterrorism work that has been carried out by the RATS mechanism of the SCO. He noted that India expected to receive cooperation from SCO members on the suggestions it had made to the Regional Counterterrorism Structure (RATS), headquartered in Tashkent. Also Read: Afghanistan Cannot Be Controlled From Outside: Pak PM Khan at SCO Summit Greet all Tajiks Mr. Modi thanked Tajik President Imomali Rahmon for hosting the summit under difficult circumstances and greeted all the Tajik people. India’s investment in the Iranian port of Chabahar and the North-South international corridor was indicative of its commitment to increase connectivity with the Central Asian region. We believe that the landlocked countries of Central Asia can benefit tremendously by connecting to India’s huge market, he added. Jaishankar in Dushanbe The SCO meeting is attended by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. In Dushanbe, he is expected to hold important discussions on Afghanistan with representatives of member countries. The situation in Afghanistan is far from stabilizing after a month of takeover by the Taliban, who spent most of the post-takeover days pushing back a challenge from Tajik fighters in the Panjshir valley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/prime-minister-narendra-modi-addresses-the-sco-summit-virtually-on-september-17-2021/article36510697.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos