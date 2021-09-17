Politics
Morrison-Joko meeting canceled ahead of Australian submarines announcement
Australia, the United States and Britain announced on Thursday a historic new partnership, known as AUKUS, which will allow Canberra to access American technology to build a fleet of at least eight cents. -nuclear-powered navies and pursue the technology of long-range hypersonic missiles and underwater drones.
The three-way security pact comes in the face of China’s growing militarization of the South China Sea and has angered Beijing, who said the deal seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the race for armaments.
Mr Morrison will be in Washington between Monday and Saturday next week for the first summit of leaders of the Quad group of countries, which includes Australia, the United States, Japan and India.
The trip will follow Mr Dutton and Senator Paynes’ visit to Washington this week for the annual Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations, where they agreed with their U.S. counterparts to explore an increase in the number of U.S. troops rotating in northern Australia and more bilateral military exercises. They also raised the possibility of a naval base in Australia that could accommodate a combined fleet of submarines and surface.
Along with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mr. Dutton and Senator Payne have expressed continued concern over China’s vast maritime claims in the South China Sea which are without legal basis. .
They also highlighted the important role of Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific region and said the two sides declared their intention to strengthen their ties with Taiwan. Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan.
Mr Dutton said explosions and China’s propaganda about Australia’s development of nuclear-powered submarines would not deter the country from deepening its defense ties with the United States.
A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Australia said the country strongly opposes and rejects unfounded accusations and flawed remarks against China on issues related to the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Hong Kong , Taiwan and other issues related to China in the statement of the United States and Australia.
We urge the Australian side to let go of the obsolete zero-sum cold war mentality and narrow-minded geopolitical perception, to manage its relationship with China in a genuinely independent manner, to stop sinking further down the path to harm China-Australia relations and to do more to strengthen mutual trust and promote pragmatic cooperation, said the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy.
Australia’s decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines resulted in a dramatic dumping of its troubled $ 90 billion deal with Frances Naval Group to build 12 conventionally-powered submarines, wasting more than $ 2.4 billion. billions of dollars in sunk costs and compensation.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he felt stabbed in the back because of the unacceptable deal that excludes the French military from a key initiative in Western efforts to build a bulwark against the China.
Australia and France were in talks on strengthening their military ties, including allowing French soldiers better access to Australian military bases. Mr Morrison confirmed the talks on Thursday, saying I hope we will continue to discuss these issues with the French.
Dennis Richardson, who was head of the Defense Department when the French candidacy was chosen in 2016, said circumstances were messy but the decision to pursue nuclear-powered submarines was the right one in the long run. .
But Mr Richardson warned that the challenge of building the submarines in Australia was much greater than many people think, and is roughly equivalent to the Snowy Mountain project after WWII.
We don’t have all the skills in Australia to build a nuclear powered submarine on our own, technology is one thing, you still need a skilled engineering workforce. We have some of these skills, but in the nuclear field we have very little, he said.
There is a whole series of regulatory requirements that will need to be put in place, including security, but the government has noted that.
Mr Richardson said the French would feel very disappointed and it was worse than what the Japanese would have felt when Australia made the decision to go with France.
Whatever the Japanese were led to believe, there was never a contract. While the arrangement with the French has been in place since 2016, so a lot of work has been done, a lot of money has been spent and the French will naturally be very upset, he said.
