Trump: Georgia criminal investigation into ex-president’s attempts to overturn 2020 election progressing quietly





Since then, her investigation into Trump’s efforts to upend the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia has been more low-key as she juggles the early stages of the Trump investigation with an avalanche of pending cases and a rise in violence in the Atlanta area.

“What I can tell you is that the Trump investigation is ongoing. As a district attorney, I have no right to look away from a crime that may have occurred in my jurisdiction.” , Willis told reporters this week. “We have a team of lawyers dedicated to this, but my # 1 priority is to make sure we keep violent offenders off the streets.”

Investigators are moving forward as Trump continues to weigh in on his political future and engage in Peach State politics with a rally in Georgia slated for late September.

Trump – still burnt by his 2020 defeat and feeling betrayed by local officials who refused to help him overturn the 2020 election results – has rolled out a number of endorsements in Georgia.

Among them: Representative Jody Hice, who is trying to overthrow Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and State Senator Burt Jones, who is running for the vacant seat of Lieutenant Governor. Raffensperger and outgoing Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan have resisted Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. Trump’s two choices to replace them are Republicans who have embraced Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud.

While the Fulton County investigation still appears to be in its early stages, investigators have so far obtained documents from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and interviewed a handful of his employees, spoken to other officials Georgian electoral officials about the way the elections are going and engaged in conversations with congressional committees who could obtain relevant information about the investigation in Georgia, according to people familiar with the investigation.

If Willis is able to access information from congressional committees, it could provide a mountain of material relevant to her investigation and possibly help her avoid lengthy court battles if she seeks similar information herself.

Willis’ investigation not only covers the activities of the former president, but also an appeal between Senator Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, Rudy Giuliani’s false allegations of electoral fraud before Georgian lawmakers and the surprise departure of Byung “BJay” Pak from his role as US lawyer for the Northern District of Georgia.

One key area has been the office of the Georgia Secretary of State, after Trump called officials there after the 2020 election and urged them to help him investigate his fraud allegations in the hope of ‘cancel results showing Joe Biden won the state in November.

In an appeal, Trump urged Raffensperger to “find” the more than 11,000 votes needed for Trump to win the state. On another call, Trump urged a high-level investigator in the Secretary of State’s office to uncover fraud in Fulton County, telling him, “When the right answer is found, you will be congratulated.”

Audio recordings of both of these calls have already emerged, and Willis’ office has looked into these along with other documents and recordings from the Secretary of State’s office, according to people familiar with the matter.

Investigators also interviewed a handful of employees at Raffensperger’s office, including general counsel Ryan Germany, press secretary Ari Schaffer, director of operations Gabriel Sterling and director of external affairs Sam Teasley, according to two sources close to him. folder.

A sign that the investigation is still in its early stages, investigators have yet to speak with a handful of senior officials in Georgia – including Raffensperger, Duncan and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp – who have received requests for preservation of documents in February, according to sources familiar with the matter.

These requests, which were the first indication that Willis was investigating Trump, asked officials to keep records relating to the administration of the 2020 general election as well as any attempts to influence officials who conducted the election.

The letters indicated that Willis was investigating potential crimes, including “solicitation of electoral fraud, making false statements to state and local government agencies, conspiracy, racketeering, breach of the oath of office and any involvement in violence or threats related to the administration of the election. ”

Georgian officials were not charged with wrongdoing and the letters indicated that they should not be the target of the investigation.

Meanwhile, investigators have spoken to local election officials as they lay the groundwork for a possible case against Trump.

Fulton County Chief Electoral Officer Richard Barron said he was among the election officials who spoke to investigators from the district attorney’s office. He provided them with phone messages and emails documenting the threats his office received regarding the elections, but said their main interest was in the electoral procedures.

“This was specifically about how an election plays out to help them with their investigation,” so they could put together a case to potentially present to a grand jury, Barron told CNN.

Jan 6 inquiries could offer ‘relevant’ details

As Congressional investigators delve into the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol and the events leading up to that day, they are poised to potentially uncover a wealth of information that could prove to be true. relevant to Willis’ investigation.

“Obviously, any information she gets could and would be useful,” said Michael J. Moore, former US attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “I can’t imagine her wanting this case to drag on in a state of investigation for a long time, so maybe she’s hoping to get some support from the congressional committees.”

The select committee investigating Jan. 6 has already requested from the National Archives a range of documents, including all records of White House communications with Georgian officials such as Raffensperger, Kemp and Frances Watson, the secretary’s investigator. State Trump phoned from Election Day through January 20, 2021. The document request also covers communications with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, Giuliani and other attorneys who participated in the call from Trump to Raffensperger.

The committee also asked the Justice Department for communications involving Pak – who has previously testified before a congressional panel that he resigned because he heard Trump was considering firing him – and Bobby Christine, the prosecutor that Trump asked to replace Pak.

When asked if she was hoping to establish formal cooperation with congressional committees investigating the insurgency, Willis’ face turned into a smile. “Oh, I hope so,” she told reporters on Wednesday. “This is definitely information my office needs to see.”

Congressional committees are likely to obtain information “extremely relevant” to Willis’ investigation and staff-level conversations have already started between the prosecutor’s office and congressional committees, a person familiar with the matter said.

These conversations still appear to be in the early stages, as another source familiar with the matter said there has been no active coordination so far between Fulton County investigators and the Select Committee investigating the 6 January.

A laborious rhythm

The Trump investigation in Georgia has proceeded at a measured pace, in part because Willis, who took office in January, is trying to strike a balance between investigating a former president and addressing local issues in Fulton County .

“I know she’s under pressure to get this moving,” Joshua Morrison, an attorney who previously worked for Willis in the district attorney’s office before taking the top job, said of the Trump investigation. “But she’s not the type to slow down an investigation or speed it up just for political reasons.”

In the meantime, Willis’ investigation effectively replaced a separate investigation the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was conducting into Trump’s two appeals to officials in that office, Raffensperger and Watson. A person familiar with this investigation said it was postponed while Willis’ investigation was still active.

Willis’ dominant schedule has been a double whammy of backlogs and escalating violent crime.

She said her office was facing a deadlock of some 11,000 cases, partly because of court closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because of mismanagement of the office that Willis blames on his predecessor . She has also had to deal with an upsurge in shootings and homicides in the Atlanta area, including high-profile cases like the Atlanta Metro Spa Shooter, in which Willis intends to seek punishment. dead.

“I’m here to ask for your help,” Willis told the Fulton County Commissioners Council this week. “I’m drowning. I need help.”

Willis’ predecessor Paul Howard declined to comment.

This was his second appearance before the board in recent months to seek additional funds and staff.

“They are overwhelmed,” Morrison said. “As she told the county commission a few weeks ago, it is manpower and money that is needed to fight crime and also manage Trump.”

Willis has already brought in a handful of experts whose experience could prove useful for his Trump investigation, but a person familiar with the matter said they were still “getting ready” and adding staff to assist with this investigation.

Moore, the former U.S. prosecutor, said Willis will continue to be a delicate balancing act in serving his constituents while investigating Trump.

“I can’t imagine a local prosecutor with the number of domestic issues she faces on a daily basis wanting to get bogged down in this case,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, I mean his duties are of course to prosecute crimes, they are not necessarily to fit into the history books.”

For Willis’ part, she insisted she would treat the Trump investigation like any other – analyzing the facts against the law to see what charges, if any, they make.

“I know people find this case interesting because he was a former incumbent president. And it has historical value. To me it’s not interesting,” Willis told WABE, the NPR radio station. from the Atlanta area last week. “We’ll put up on a wall the facts that are learned – literally, because I’m old school – what those facts are. We will put laws that we think these facts might or might not affect. We will see if the elements of a crime are there. If they are, I will present a case to the grand jury. If they aren’t, we won’t. ”

CNN’s Zachary Cohen contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/17/politics/georgia-probe-trump-election/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos