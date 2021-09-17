Mary Trump on her uncle Donald Trump, and why she hasn’t lost faith in America





What was the legacy of losing such a young parent? The myth my family told about my dad was that he was, basically, just an alcoholic loser who didn’t deserve respect. I didn’t know how much he was loved by his friends. It took me decades to figure all this out. So I think I lost my father before I was born. Once I got the chance to transcend the myths, it was something to find out how similar we were.

Did his death create, or simply accelerate, the rifts between you and the rest of the Trump family? After my father died, I thought I was close to my grandmother. I loved her and I thought she loved me. But the last thing she ever said to me, it still kills me, is: Do you know what your father was worth when he died? Lots of nothing. Then she hung up on me. And I never spoke to him again.

Last year Donald Trump tried to block the publication of your book, Too Much and Never Enough. Have you ever been afraid for your life? No never. Donald is the weakest person I have ever known. I knew there would be retaliation, but that was the kind of retaliation I expected from them: they chased me. I had very little negative feedback which was quite amazing. The negative comments I received fell into three categories: the first, I am a con artist; two, I just want my 15 minutes of fame; and three, I am disloyal.

Did any of these reviews bother you? Not at all. What bothered me was that some of them were sent to my home. I had a pretty serious death threat, but they didn’t finish it, obviously.

Were you scared ? What I did was easy compared to what other people in this country have done: parents taking their families thousands of miles through hostile territory to find a better life in America. Try to be a black mother in America. Then you can talk to me about being afraid.

MONEY

Too Much and Never Enough sold a million copies on day one. Does that mean you are rich now? It would be ridiculous of me to deny it. Yeah, I’m pretty well off now. I was just hoping to get my lead back, so it was quite surprising. Of course Donald helped [with the books publicity] chasing me. But I think it’s also because the story resonated with a lot of people. It was the most rewarding thing other than hopefully having a minimal impact on how things turned out in 2020 hearing that people felt understood because they had similar situations.

How personally satisfying is it to make money exposing the parts of your family that you hate? Holy cow, I never thought of it that way. [Laughs] The way I’ve always thought of it is, it’s so cool the things I can do, with the money I made, and it’s not my family’s money. But you know what? [Your assessment] is kind of the flip side. One of the best things about my first book was setting the record straight about my dad. So you could say that exposing them for who they are was also a lot of fun. What if it’s gonna make me money? Costs.

