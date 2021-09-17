PM Modi Has Invested Money In Tax Saving Bonds, Knows The Benefits Of Investing In Them





Among the investment programs or instruments in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested, one is the Tax Saving Bond. Tax-free bonds are good for investors who want safe returns from the capital market and are not prepared to take market risks. According to information given by PM Modi on his assets, he has invested Rs 20,000 in tax saving bonds. You would also like to know what are the advantages of investing money in this option, what is the expected return from them. PM Modi has invested Rs 20,000 in L&T Infrastructure Bond (Tax Saving). He had invested money in this bond on January 25, 2012. However, its current value is not known. The unavailability period of tax savings bonds is generally at least 5 years. At the same time, it is also 10 years for bonds with a longer maturity. It is clear that PM Modi has invested money in this program for a long time. Tax Savings Bonds provide tax benefits under Article 80CCF of the IT Act. The investor enjoys a tax deduction on investments up to Rs 20,000. Therefore, during a financial year, a taxpayer can deduct Rs 20,000 from his total taxable income. It’s different from non-taxable bonds. The risk is very less in tax-saving bonds, which makes them a good option for those who invest money in the market without taking risk. The returns you get in tax saving bonds are better than small savings plans like FD or RD. In this, the maturity period can be extended and you can take advantage of a tax deduction of up to Rs 20,000 during a fiscal year.

