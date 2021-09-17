Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and denied any security threats of any kind: PCB





Imran Khan spoke to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying there was no threat to the security of the tour.

Key Highlights New Zealand cricketer has decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan for safety reasons.

Minutes before the draw for the first ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan, the Black Caps abandoned the tour after receiving a security alert from one of their government officials. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement saying visitors unilaterally decided to postpone the series.

In the statement, PCB said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally spoken to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern, explaining that the hosts had rock-solid security in place and there was no security threat.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Pakistani government have made foolproof safety arrangements for all visiting teams. We have insured New Zealand Cricket in the same way.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan (Imran Khan) personally spoke with the Prime Minister of New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern) and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no threat of Safety of any kind does not exist for the visiting team, ”the PCB said in its statement.

In what was New Zealand’s first tour of Pakistan in 18 years, the two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

Heath Mills, chief executive of the New Zealand Cricket Players Association, said the decision to step down was in the best interests of the players.

“The players are in good hands; they are safe and everyone is doing their best interests,” said Mills.

The NZC also said it would not comment on details of the security threat or updated arrangements for the departing team.

PCB added that while he was willing to continue with the scheduled matches, the last-minute pullout would disappoint cricket fans around the world.

“The PCB is ready to continue with the scheduled matches. However, cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed with this last minute withdrawal,” PCB said.

