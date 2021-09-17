Boris Johnson jokes that he has as many children as Jacob Rees-Mogg at the first meeting of the new Cabinet





Boris Johnson joked about the number of children he has, at the first meeting of his new cabinet suggesting he has as many as Jacob Rees-Mogg. The PM has consistently refused to confirm he has a second child out of wedlock, which would mean he will have 7 and reach 8 when his pregnant wife, Carrie, gives birth. But, informing his new cabinet of what he called a half-time pep talk, Mr Johnson looked into the matter, saying: I’m just thinking about the delivery. I’ve seen a few delivery rooms, probably as many delivery rooms as anyone here … except maybe Jacob. I know childbirth normally involves superhuman effort on the part of at least one person in the room. But there are many other people in this room who are absolutely essential to this success. Commons Leader Mr Rees-Mogg has six children, all boys causing hilarity in 2017 when he appointed the sixth Sixtus. Mr Johnson has four children with ex-wife Marina Wheeler and a boy, Wilfred, with Carrie Johnson, who is pregnant with their second child, it was announced in July. He has a daughter from an affair while he was mayor of London, but he is also said to have fathered another child out of wedlock. It drew criticism when an old magazine column emerged where he called children rude, ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate single mothers. But, during the 2019 general election campaign, he declined to address the issue, saying LBC Radio: I love my children a lot but they are not running for this election. So I won’t comment on them. In the power struggle for the best seats around the cabinet table, Chancellor Rishi Sunak sat to the left of the prime ministers. Dominic Raab, demoted to the post of justice secretary but handed over the consolation title of Deputy Prime Minister, sat opposite Mr Johnson, alongside Liz Truss, his replacement as Foreign Secretary, and Michael Gove, the new Housing Secretary. The Prime Minister said to them: To mix up my metaphors, this is, if you will, the half-time pep talk. This is the moment when we spit out the orange peel, we adjust our gum guards and our scrum caps. We entered the field knowing that we were going to have to do it together and that we were going to have to do it as a team. Main absent were Gavin Williamson, sacked as education secretary, and Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland, who were also sent behind the scenes after serving as housing secretary and justice secretary.

