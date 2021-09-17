Leaders of Lanka and Nepal wish Prime Minister Modi 71st birthday





Senior Sri Lankan leaders and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday, wishing him good health and success as the head of the country. Greetings from several dignitaries and politicians from across India poured in for Prime Minister Modi on his birthday. “My most sincere wishes to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday! May health and strength be with you on your journey through these difficult times,” Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted. My sincere best wishes to the Prime Minister of India arenarendramodi On his birthday! May good health and strength accompany you on the journey through these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/hjQKTYzcJ1 Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) September 17, 2021 The brother of the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, also greeted Prime Minister Modi. “Warm wishes to my good friend Prime Minister @narendramodi as you enter another year of your life. I wish you strength, success and the best possible health as you pull India out of these difficult times” , Mahinda tweeted. Nepalese Prime Minister Deuba also expressed his good wishes to Modi. “I wish Sri @narendramodi a happy 71st birthday! May he bring good health and more success,” Deuba tweeted. Wishing Sri arenarendramodi a happy 71st birthday! May he bring good health and more success. Sher bahadur deuba (@sherbdeuba) September 17, 2021 To mark this day, the BJP asked its workers to facilitate the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 as it targets record numbers on Friday. Born in Gujarat in 1950, PM Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was subsequently drafted into the BJP. Appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Modi never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms, then to the Center consecutively in 2014 and 2019. . The BJP will also distribute over 14 crore ration kits and run blood camps in addition to organizing other wellness activities during the 20-day campaign. READ ALSO | PM Modi turns 71: President Kovind, Union ministers and BJP leaders wish their birthday

