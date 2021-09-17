Where will the “kites” take the Afghans? (OPINION)

by Ulviyya Zulfikar

The withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the capture of that country by the Taliban has once again drawn the attention of the world community. As a result of actions carried out by the Taliban, millions of people in Afghanistan have rushed to borders, airports and peacekeepers. There are reports of dozens of children, women and other Afghan citizens being evacuated by Azerbaijani and Turkish peacekeepers. There are even desperate people who could not escape and had to throw their children into the arms of the soldiers. A spectacle without hope!

There are currently around 10 million Afghan refugees in the world. After refugees from Syria and other crisis regions, the world will face the next wave of refugees, especially in neighboring countries. Afghans who have better financial means can choose to go across the ocean to the United States. Most of them turn to countries in the region and opt for Europe or Turkey as their final destination. It remains uncertain where the rest will end. It can be any country in the region. From the border with Afghanistan to Europe. Even Azerbaijan.

Undoubtedly, from a humanitarian point of view, it is very generous to open the doors and accommodate desperate people. However, for some reason most European countries are not very interested in taking this humane step and are more inclined to keep refugees from all countries within their borders as much as possible, mainly in Turkey. At all costs! They justify this mainly by thinking of the interests of their country. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country is tired of playing the role of “refugee warehouse” for Europe. How does the arrival of refugees benefit the host country? Let’s tackle this question, as the saying goes, by rejecting emotions. With the arrival of a large number of unemployed, homeless people, living by the rules of a different society, the order in the country has changed. There are disagreements among the local population. The State allocates large sums to their maintenance. Finally, it is possible that members of terrorist groups are among these people. Coskun Bashbug, a Turkish military expert, believes Turkey is one of the main destinations for a possible large wave of migrants from Afghanistan. In this case, Azerbaijan can become one of the places for Afghan migrants either through Turkey or across its borders. The expert noted that European countries, which are considered the top destinations, along with Turkey, for waves of migrants from Afghanistan, with a population of 38 million, should not remain indifferent to this question. Bashbug stressed that there is no information on the financial support supposed to be provided to Turkey in the event of hosting Afghan refugees. “This can happen in any country that has agreed to accept refugees after receiving financial support. In this case, Turkey sees itself as a deceived country, and Europe may be faced with a possible wave of refugees, ”he added.

Speaking to News.Az, Qaiser Nawab, a young global activist based in Islamabad, said Pakistan sees this as a topical issue because it is Afghanistan’s neighbor. “No potential problem will go unnoticed in Pakistan. First of all, Pakistan is likely to encounter an influx of Afghan refugees, which in turn will lead to many political and socio-economic problems, ”he noted. The activist said that Afghanistan, above all, must tackle this problem. “Then other countries should support the people who fled Afghanistan, and neighboring countries are not the only ones responsible for tackling this problem,” he added.

Azerbaijan, the most powerful country in the South Caucasus, is one of the most developed countries in the region. As a result of the 30-year Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Azerbaijan solves the problems of one million refugees in its own country, attracting attention with its development. It is the place where people from other countries want to live. Recently, around 40 Afghan migrants demonstrated in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Baku, demanding that attention be paid to their status. How will Baku react to this? As the Azerbaijan State Migration Service told News.az, before the recent events in Afghanistan, 9 Afghan citizens applied for official refugee status in Azerbaijan, and their applications were considered according to the law. However, after recent events, such a call has not followed. Responding to our editorial staff’s question on how to proceed in the event of a mass influx, the department said in this case the issue will be resolved in accordance with national law. Azerbaijan is guided by tolerant and multicultural values, and the Azerbaijani government often expresses these views. Practice shows that Azerbaijan proceeds mainly from the interests of its people and its state. Azerbaijan recently liberated its territories from Armenian occupation. A lot of funds are needed for the construction and restoration of these territories, which have been razed and the extent of the destruction has shocked foreign journalists. It is necessary to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Karabakh. It would be unfair for a country that uses large funds to rebuild liberated territories and repatriate refugees to have a massive influx of migrants. In addition, thousands of mines are buried in the conflict zone. Azerbaijan is spending considerable resources and humanitarian efforts to clean up the territory. It is supposed to take years to completely clear the mine areas buried by Armenia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Baku told News.Az that there are currently 1,169 Afghan refugees in Azerbaijan and 58 of them are seeking asylum in the country. “Most of them live in Baku and its surroundings. Afghan refugees have resided in Azerbaijan since the 1990s, with the largest number of Afghans arriving in the country in the past five years. The UNHCR office in Baku said it is cooperating closely with the Azerbaijani government on this issue. “In particular, we are working closely with the Azerbaijani State Migration Service in this regard. We also continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior, ”said the Bureau. . The UNHCR office underlined that during the past period, progress has been made in securing the integration and rights of Afghan refugees through cooperation with the Azerbaijani government. “The Azerbaijani government presented many proposals at the Global Refugee Forum. Thanks to these proposals, refugees in Azerbaijan can integrate into society by having access to many areas, including health care and education, ”he added. The organization noted that the Azerbaijani government continues to closely monitor issues related to the legal status of refugees. “We hope that these issues will be successfully resolved as soon as possible. “

However, if thousands of Afghan refugees arrive in Azerbaijan, who can guarantee that they will choose to leave for the third country? If 1169 refugees still reside in Azerbaijan and have not chosen to move to another third country, there is a high risk of becoming a “refugee base”. Turkey is a striking example. Millions of refugees are still in the country and have not left it.

All those who are impatient to fly from Afghanistan on “kite” wings fail. Those who cannot “fly” from the country do not know what awaits them. In fact, even those who have succeeded in doing so remain uncertain about their future. But they must choose the lesser of two evils. It seems that under current conditions Afghanistan will not find peace for a long time.

News.Az