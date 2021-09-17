New Zealand cancels Pakistan cricket series after security alert





Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP)

New Zealand withdrew from their cricket streak against Pakistan on Friday for safety reasons just minutes after the start of the first day-long international match.

The move is a massive setback for Pakistan, which tried to revive tours of foreign parties after the suspension of local internationals following a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan side in 2009.

“Following an escalation in levels of threat from the New Zealand government to Pakistan and advice from (New Zealand Cricket) security advisers on the ground, it was decided that the BLACKCAPS would not continue the tour,” said New Zealand Cricket in a statement.

Arrangements are made for the team to leave the country.

New Zealand Cricket General Manager David White said Pakistan had been “wonderful hosts” but “player safety is paramount and we believe it is the only responsible option”.

The Kiwis are in Pakistan for the first time since 2003 and were due to play three ODIs, followed by five Twenty20 matches.

They had previously interrupted a tour in 2002 after a bomb attack outside their team hotel in Karachi killed 14 French naval personnel.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said New Zealand took the decision unilaterally.

“The PCB is ready to continue the scheduled matches,” he said in a statement.

– Other circuits at risk –

Before the start of the match, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Adern “and assured him that the New Zealand team enjoy rock-solid security,” tweeted the Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry.

Khan himself is a former international cricketer and hero.

“The security officials of the New Zealand team were satisfied with the security arrangements made by the Pakistani government throughout their stay here,” the PCB statement continued.

A New Zealand security delegation last month inspected arrangements in Pakistan and it was only after their clearance that the tour was authorized.

Most of the team arrived on Saturday and Sunday with a level of security usually reserved for visiting heads of state, including armed guards escorting their armored buses.

Their Islamabad hotel is guarded by a large paramilitary and police contingent.

Pakistan are set to host England for two Twenty20 internationals next month, while the West Indies and Australia are also set to tour in the next six months.

All three tours can now be threatened.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was due to make a statement later today on the matter.

