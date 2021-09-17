Odisha’s artist paints a 2.5-meter-long portrait of PM Modi using food grains on the occasion of his 71st birthday. Viral photos





Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday and wishes are pouring in for the leader from all over the world. People not only want it on social media, but even dedicate fine art made by them to it. Bangalore-based software developer Priyanka Sahani, who painted 108 stunning miniature paintings of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in celebration of Rath Yatra, has created another masterpiece, and this time it’s for PM Modi on his 71st birthday. Odisha artist Priyanka Sahani created an 8-foot-long portrait of the Prime Minister using five types of food grains. Speaking to ANI, she said: It was very difficult to do this painting. I took 20-25 hours to do it “, Looked: : , “5 20-25” pic.twitter.com/gJ9ap9G95e ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) September 17, 2021 “India is an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay homage to the Prime Minister. It also reflects the tradition of Odisha in Pattachitra,” she added. Odisha | Artist Priyanka Sahani Creates 8ft Long Portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Using Food Grains on 71st Birthday “India is an agricultural country, so I made this portrait using food grains to pay homage to the prime minister. It also reflects the tradition of Odisha in Pattachitra,” she said. pic.twitter.com/dZhMFpIcfR ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021 Priyanka Sahani learned this skill from her late father, Bibekananda Sahni, and has since created many masterpieces. Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also dedicated a sand sculpture to the chef, made up of 2,035 seashells. Wishing our Honorable Prime Minister arenarendramodi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha grant her a long and healthy life to serve Mother India.

I created a SandArt installation using 2035 seashells with message #HappyBirthdayModiJi at Puri beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/uDTJGOLCFk Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 17, 2021 Narendra Modi was born in Gujarat on September 17, 1950. On his birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind, union ministers and leaders of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sent their sincere greetings to the Prime Minister. (With entries from ANI) ALSO READ: #HappyBdayModiji Trends online. Twitter wishes PM Modi his 71st birthday READ ALSO: Google Doodle celebrates the 133rd birthday of Japanese biochemist Michiyo Tsujimuras

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/odisha-artist-makes-8-feet-long-portrait-of-pm-modi-using-food-grains-on-his-71st-birthday-viral-pics-1853824-2021-09-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos