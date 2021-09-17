Boris Johnson live news: Senior Tories stage last-ditch rebellion against UC shutdown





Watch live as new UK cabinet arrive at number 10 after Boris Johnson reshuffle Senior Tories will stage a showdown in the House of Commons in a final attempt to force ministers to rethink the impending reversal of the 20-a-week universal credit increase, tabling an amendment to block the annual pension reset unless funds are diverted to stop the cut. Elsewhere, ministers are considering a return to imperial measures after Brexit, with stores once again allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces only, some 55 years after the UK first adopted the metric system. Other new freedoms contained in the proposals are plans to allow the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and the introduction of digital driver’s licenses. It came as former Sainsburys boss Justin King warned that Brexit would ultimately have a bigger impact on the food and drink industry he described as being in the midst of crisis than the Covid pandemic, suggesting that rising prices and supply chain issues are currently triggering shortages as part of the new normal. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s new cabinet met for the first time on Friday morning after the reshuffle. The PM allegedly told them to spit the orange peel in a half-time rugby pep talk and joked about seeing a lot of delivery rooms, appearing to compare the implementation of her government’s agenda with the superhuman effort of giving birth. Key points Show last update



1631887317 Michael Gove to consult with Tory backbenchers on paused planning reforms In one of his first moves as the government’s new housing secretary, Michael Gove is expected to put on hold the sweeping overhaul of his predecessors’ planning system in order to consult criticism from Tory MPs. It was reported last week that Robert Jenrick had decided to water down proposals to remove the planning application process and replace it with a zonal system, designating land for growth, renewal or protection, which, has he insisted, would provide safe housing for vulnerable people. , bridge the generational gap and recreate a proprietary society. This followed Conservative fears that the proposed reforms played a role in the party’s shock defeat at the hands of the Liberal Democrats in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June, described by the Conservative Party’s co-chair of the era, Amanda Milling, as a wake-up call from voters. . Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 3:01 PM 1631886682 Tory rebels seek to hijack formal pension vote to force stop universal credit cut As promised earlier, our deputy political editor Rob merrick has more on the Conservatives’ latest offer to stop the impending universal credit cut: MPs tabled an amendment to the annual pension adjustment, which would block the increase unless funds are diverted to stop the reduction in benefits. A defeat would not force the government to abandon the cup, but Iain Duncan Smith and Damian Green, who are behind the move, hope it would force ministers to act nonetheless. Monday’s vote is crucial to increasing pensions and other benefits next April, and is normally seen as a trivial formality. The amendment would prevent this upgrading from going forward if they can persuade more than 40 Conservative colleagues to back them up with a formidable task. Read more details on what’s currently our headline here: Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 2:51 PM 1631885791 UK, UAE Reach Deal to Target Those Who Fund Terrorism The UK and UAE have struck a deal to target those funding terrorists and organized crime gangs, with the deal signed by Priti Patel and her counterpart Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh being touted as the first of its kind. The pact will work to identify and stop dirty money transfers by improving intelligence sharing and conducting joint operations between the two countries, the Home Office said, focusing on the sectors at high risk like traders in precious metals and real estate, and looking into cryptocurrencies. . The Home Secretary said the agreement strengthens our two countries’ efforts to tackle terrorists and organized crime gangs who seek to harm us. Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 2:36 PM 1631885540 Downing Street has announced a string of junior ministerial appointments as Boris Johnson continues to revamp his frontbench. James Cartlidge has been appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Justice and Deputy Government Whip. Tom Pursglove has been given the post of Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State jointly with the Home Office and the Justice Department, while former nurse Maria Caulfield holds the same post at the Department of Health and Human Rights. Social Affairs. David Rutley has taken up a post of Deputy Minister in the Department for Work and Pensions. Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 2:32 PM 1631885212 House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is hosting the G7 Presidents’ Summit this weekend. It will take place at Astley Hall near Chorley, where he has served as an MP since 1997. Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 2:26 PM 1631883330 ICYMI: Boris Johnson jokes that he has as many children as Jacob Rees-Mogg, at the first meeting of the new Cabinet Boris Johnson joked about the number of children he has, at the first meeting of his new cabinet suggesting he has as many as Jacob Rees-Mogg. The PM has consistently refused to confirm he has a second child out of wedlock, which would mean he will have 7 and reach 8 when his pregnant wife, Carrie, gives birth. Our Deputy Political Editor Rob merrick has more details below: Matt MathersSeptember 17, 2021 1:55 PM 1631882522 Full report: Rabb and Truss argue over home ministers over the favor of a country house A row has arisen at the top of Boris Johnson’s revamped cabinet over who should have access to the stylish Chevening country house in Kent. The 17th century mansion has traditionally been used as a country retreat for the Foreign Secretary, much like the First Ministers Checkers getaway in Buckinghamshire. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Matt MathersSeptember 17, 2021 1:42 PM 1631881218 Senior Conservatives make last-minute offer to block 20-a-week universal credit cut with House of Commons vote Well, find out more about this landmark story as it develops: Matt MathersSeptember 17, 2021 1:20 PM 1631880018 Pelosi warns UK not to jeopardize Northern Ireland peace with Brexit Nancy Pelosi has warned a London audience that a transatlantic trade deal is highly unlikely if the Good Friday Agreement is destroyed. It’s not a threat, it’s a prediction, the speaker of the US House of Representatives told the Chatham House think tank. I am so happy that more time has been given to negotiations and discussion, as they need to come to an agreement, added Ms Pelosi. Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 1:00 PM 1631879296 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce later today significant changes to the way UK travelers can travel abroad as part of a major update to the UK’s current travel rules United. Government media leaks over the past week have suggested the main changes will be the removal of the Amber List and the removal or reduction of PCR testing for fully vaccinated travelers. Lucy thackray and Simon calder currently provide ongoing coverage of the latest updates here. Andy GregorySeptember 17, 2021 12:48 PM

