Prime Minister Imran Khan attends 20th SCO-CHS summit in Dushanbe





Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his participation in the 20th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS) in Dushanbe on Friday, said the Afghan issue must be resolved together by standing by alongside the Afghan people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan had lost billions of dollars in the war on terrorism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan joined other regional leaders at the 20th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO-CHS) in the capital of Tajikistan.

Upon his arrival at the Nauroz Palace, venue of the SCO meeting, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

During the welcoming ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other participating leaders from SCO member states posed for a group photo with President Emomali, the leader of the host country.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood were among the appeal group.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the event would open opportunities for Pakistan to collaborate with countries in the region on the SCO platform and also discuss ways of a peaceful Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan at the SCO summit will reiterate its position that the international community must maintain the policy of engagement with Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told media on the SCO website that Prime Minister Imran Khan will present Pakistan’s position on the importance of peace and security for the development and prosperity of the region .

The Prime Minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deeper engagement with Central Asia, through the Vision Central Asia policy, with a revitalized focus in five key areas: political relations, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defense, and people-to-people relationships. contacts of people.

The SCO, a permanent intergovernmental cross-regional organization of eight members, was established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. Pakistan became an SCO observer in 2005 and a full member in June 2017 at the Astana SCO- summit. CHS. Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other members of the SCO.

The SCO also has four observer states (Iran, Mongolia, Belarus and Afghanistan) and six dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka).

