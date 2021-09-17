Pakistan’s new education program is a step backwards





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan last month launched the first phase of the One National Program, describing it as a step towards the country’s liberation from slavery. He lamented that in addition to studying English for higher education, people had also embraced English culture, which for him was a major reason for Pakistan’s decline.

The Prime Minister believes that the application of a uniform curriculum will end the existing divisions in the Pakistani education system. There can be two views that the country’s decaying education system needs reform. It is also important to bridge the growing gap between the various education systems in the country. But the much-vaunted national agenda serves no purpose.

Take a leap back

In fact, it is more of a step backwards than a step forward. Instead of improving standards in public sector educational institutions and madrasas to put them on a par with elite schools, the program does the opposite. What the Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf has tried is to lower the bar in order to bridge the gap. Perhaps this is the Prime Minister’s concept of a uniform education system.

Initially, the national program will apply to primary classes from this school year. In the second and third phases, it will be extended to secondary and upper secondary level. All private, public and religious schools are required to teach the same curriculum and will mainly use textbooks prescribed by the government. Sindh, however, did not approve the plan.

This decision made the national program controversial even before its implementation. It is not the use of local languages ​​as the language of instruction in elementary classes, but the content of the prescribed textbooks that is the problem.

In fact, the classes seem to reinforce a closed mindset and have nothing to do with the demands of a modern education system. The implementation of the national curriculum will further degrade the education system. An increased focus on faith and narrow nationalism will not produce an enlightened mind needed to keep pace with the modern world. It can fuel a fanaticism which is not uncommon in society anyway.

The point is, Pakistan lags far behind even developing countries in science, math and technology and the government was expected to place more emphasis on science learning. One of the main reasons for the prevailing inequality in the education system has been the deterioration in the standard of Pakistani public sector schools.

It has also been the cause of people preferring to send their children to private schools, although the quality of education in most of them is not of a superior standard. Likewise, the reason why many people send their children to madrasas is either economic or the lack of access to public schools.

Frozen in history

With little public investment in education, inequality between the private sector and public sector institutions has only widened. The Pakistani government’s Tehreek-e-Insaf approach to the national agenda is not going to help bridge the gap. In fact, it will lead to a further deterioration of educational standards, further widening the existing social divide.

The fundamental problem with the Pakistani education system, as one leading expert points out, is that its books are stuck in history and are regressive. There has been no effort to change them. The new program has reinforced the regressive content. The new textbooks are so controversial that the government has found itself denying that even those related to science subjects have to be approved by the council of ulama.

According to some media, those reviewing science textbooks objected to a photo of Sir Isaac Newton without a dupatta to cover what they perhaps saw as a woman’s long hair. A similar attitude was seen when the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board confiscated a book that included Malala Yousafzai among Pakistani heroes. Can’t the youngest Nobel Laureate whose work for girls’ education has been recognized internationally be mentioned in Pakistani textbooks? And the less said, the better it was in the history books of Pakistan.

Several textbooks were reportedly confiscated in the province under various pretexts. Authorities argue that schools are free to add other books as part of the national curriculum as well, but it is almost impossible to get an NOC from the provincial textbook council with its strict rules. Its portrayal of women in textbooks has also sparked a storm of criticism from civil society. In some cases, the approach of the authorities is downright misogynistic.

While Pakistani women today work in all fields, including the armed forces, the books show them in a small role. Even young girls are supposed to be fully covered. Many see it as a return to the Zia era. Is this the way forward Imran Khan was talking about? Is this what we consider to be liberation from slavery?

Retrograde system

Most shocking is his comment that the English media system has led to mental slavery. The English language is universally accepted as the most important source of higher education and knowledge acquisition. But for the Prime Minister, it perpetuates a foreign culture.

One of the goals of the national curriculum is apparently related to the emphasis on values. But what are these values? What values ​​are we trying to create through a backward educational system and textbooks presenting a distorted interpretation of history?

One jewel reported in the media comes from Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Education: if people in a country see reality differently, it creates tension. Such an argument challenges a fundamental fact that the main purpose of education is to allow students to think freely and to question themselves. It is only in authoritarian regimes that we hear of different points of view creating tension, not in a democracy.

We can only agree that educational apartheid must be eliminated and that all citizens must have access to quality education. This can only be done by reforming the education system of the Pakistani state. The country has one of the lowest literacy rates.

The government should focus more on educating all. Educational apartheid is perpetuated by the low quality of education in Pakistani public institutions. The problem cannot be solved by a regressive program.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

