PM Narendra Modi points out radicalization, cites Afghanistan at SCO regional summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s concerns about regional stability, especially Afghanistan Strong points The PM asked members to make sure to work together on issues such as connectivity

Prime Minister Modi said the SCO should create a common model to fight radicalization

He said Central Asian countries can gain by connecting to Indian market New Delhi: Growing extremism and radicalization are the greatest threat to world peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at the nine-member summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and called attention to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. The prime minister highlighted India’s concerns about regional stability and called on SCO member states, including China and Pakistan, to ensure that the grouping works closely on issues such as connectivity and trust. “Today we can see what is happening in Afghanistan. As SCO members, we all need to ensure that there is no radicalization and extremism on the rise there. Prime Minister Modi said at the SCO summit held online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we take a look at history, we will find that Central Asia has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values. Sufism has flourished here over the centuries and has spread throughout the region and the world. heritage of this region ”, declared the Prime Minister. “Based on this historical legacy of Central Asia, the SCO should create a common model to fight radicalization and extremism. In India, and in almost all SCO countries, there are moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam, ”Prime Minister Modi said. The United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year war on terrorism has led to new alignments, with Pakistan again seen in close collaboration with the Taliban and China also entering the scene by engaging with the new Taliban regime. India, which had launched several infrastructure projects in Afghanistan as US forces patrolled the mostly arid and rocky country, had withdrawn personnel from its diplomatic mission in Kabul. India is also concerned that Pakistan is using Afghan soil to prepare the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist groups to stir up unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian spy master Ajit Doval had said it was no secret that Pakistan had made terrorism “an instrument of state policy”. Welcoming Iran to the SCO as the ninth member, Prime Minister Modi said India was helping to increase connectivity in Afghanistan through the Iranian port of Chabahar, and such projects should be carried out in ” respecting the sovereignty of every nation “- a clue to the so-called Sino-Pakistani Corridor or CPEC economic project that India does not recognize when it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “We believe that the landlocked countries of Central Asia can benefit enormously from the connection with the vast Indian market … Connectivity projects must be consultative, transparent and participatory to ensure mutual trust. They must respect the territorial integrity of all nations and the SCO must establish connectivity standards. projects based on these principles, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar joined the SCO as dialogue partners, while Iran joined as a full member. The SCO was formed in June 2001 with Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as members. India and Pakistan became full members in June 2017. The SCO says its main goals are to build mutual trust and good neighborliness among member states.

