Gogglebox’s Mary Killen says Boris Johnson is a fan of the show
“I only accepted because Giles wanted to be there”: Gogglebox’s Mary Killen admits none of the stars of the show thought it would last at first (but now even Boris Johnson is a fan!)
Gogglebox’s Mary Killen admitted that no one thought the series would last at first, but now even Boris Johnson would be a fan.
The fan favorite appears on the show alongside her husband Giles and admitted she was hesitant to join the Channel 4 series at first.
Talk to The sun, she said: “At first nobody thought it could work. It would be just absurd. I didn’t want a privacy breach but Giles wanted to participate, so I agreed.
Honest: Gogglebox’s Mary Killen admitted no one thought the series would last at first, but now even Boris Johnson would be a fan
“But it’s a very simple and brilliant idea. You get clips from the good shows and you can tell, kind of like speed dating, if you’d like to see the whole show as a result.
“But then Gogglebox became a barometer of what the public thinks. For this reason, I know a large part of the government is watching it, and Boris Johnson will even be briefed on what is going on.
Mary, who lives in Wiltshire and is originally from Northern Ireland, added that the show gives viewers a “snapshot” of the country, making it a uniquely British program.
Gogglebox first aired in 2013 and its 18th series airs on Friday, with viewership figures rising during the coronavirus lockdown.
Mary said: “I know a big part of the government is watching it, and Boris Johnson will even be briefed on what is going on”
Elsewhere, South London’s Marcus and Mica Luther believe the show portrays Britain at its best.
Mica said it’s important to have people on screen who look like you and it’s also a way to experience other cultures.
Stephen Webb, who has been on the show since the start, said he was also not immediately convinced by the idea.
Stephen appears on Gogglebox with her husband Daniel and thinks it is important that a gay couple be shown on screen and has said that everyone should be represented on TV.
Stars: Marcus and Mica Luther from south London think the show portrays Britain at its best
Couple: Stephen Webb (left) appears on Gogglebox with husband Daniel and thinks it’s important that a gay couple be shown on screen
Pictured: Five Gogglebox stars withdraw from the show following the deaths of loved ones (PICTURED: Mary Cook, left, who died last month, her friend Marina Wingrove, right, walking away of the show)
He also said he has no plans to quit the show anytime soon and would like to continue doing so into his 90s.
it comes afterfive Gogglebox stars have been revealed to be stepping down from the show following the deaths of their loved ones.
The Channel 4 program sadly saw three regulars die this summer, months apart, after Pete McGarry passed away in June at the age of 71 after a short illness, and Andrew Michael, 61, and Mary Cook, 92, died last month.
It has been confirmed that Pete Linda’s partner, Andrew Carolyne’s wife and children Louis and Alex, and Mary’s friend Marina Wingrove will not be returning to screens at this time.
Tragic: Andrew Michael (second from right) died last month. His wife Carolyne and children Louis and Alex (pictured) retire following his death
Tragic: Pete McGarry passed away in June. His partner Linda walks away
