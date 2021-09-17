At SCO meeting, Modi says Afghanistan proves radicalization is a major challenge for peace | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Friday of the growing radicalization, which he said has become the biggest challenge to peace, security and the confidence deficit in the region, in his address to the plenary session of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Dushanbe. In his six-minute virtual address, Modi said recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge clearer. He said the summit should develop a common model for combating radicalism and extremism and work to develop a strong network between moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. Read also | India to join SCO summit in Dushanbe today, Afghan affairs high on agenda The twentieth anniversary of COS is a good time to reflect on the future of COS. The biggest challenges in this area are related to the lack of peace, security and confidence and the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalization. Recent developments in Afghanistan have highlighted this challenge, he said. He added that no connectivity initiative can be a one-way street. To ensure mutual trust, connectivity projects must be consultative, transparent and participatory. The territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, added Modi. India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. We believe that the landlocked countries of Central Asia can benefit tremendously by connecting to the vast Indian market, he added. This year we are celebrating SCO’s 20th anniversary. I welcome Iran as a new member country of the SCO. I also welcome the three new dialogue partners – Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, he added. He also said that talented young people should be encouraged towards science and rational thinking. We can bring together our startups and entrepreneurs to create the spirit of innovation and make India a player in emerging technology. (With contributions from the agency)

